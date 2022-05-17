‘Not indecent’: Elizabeth May sponsors petition advocating for public nudity in Canada

Federal Green Party MP Elizabeth May, here seen in September, says the recent run of climatic crises has shifted the discussion around climate change in Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May is sponsoring a petition calling for public nudity to be allowed in Canada.

May, who is MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands, is listed as the MP sponsor of the petition. It was brought forward by James Andrew Porter of North Saanich.

The petition states that nudity is not intrinsically sexual, indecent or obscene and Canada’s existing prohibition on public nudity is harmful to society by reinforcing the notion that the human body is “inherently shameful”.

“We, the undersigned, citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the House of Commons to repeal Section 174 of the Criminal Code and insert language into the Criminal Code specifying that public nudity, in and of itself, is not indecent, obscene, or a nuisance,” the petition states.

Black Press Media has reached out to May for comment.

As of May 17, the petition has garnered 360 signatures — 165 of which are from Ontario, with 59 from B.C. and 51 from Alberta.

It is currently illegal in Canada to be nude in a public place. or while on private property but exposed to public view. Being nude in public constitutes an “indecent act”. Punishments can include up to two years in prison, fines of $5,000 or both.

