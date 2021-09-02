Not too late to nominate those who have gone above and beyond

Nominees will be celebrated in the Sept. 16 issue of the Journal

Above and Beyond

It’s not too late to submit the names of people in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Spences Bridge, and area who you feel have gone above and beyond in the past year to help their community. The Journal will be celebrating those people in the Sept. 16 issue, and nominations are being accepted until Sept. 8.

In the past, the focus has been on the many first responders who work so hard to keep everyone safe, and last year the scope was expanded to include people who went above and beyond during the early months of the pandemic. This time we are looking for the names of people who have gone out of their way to help out and make their communities a better place in over the past year.

Contact the Journal with the name of your nominee and a brief description of what makes that person (or group) special. Suggestions can be dropped off at the Journal office on 4th Street in Ashcroft, or emailed to editorial@accjournal.ca.

Spences Bridge Community Club AGM

The SBCC will be holding its AGM on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Clemes Hall. A new executive will be elected at the meeting and there will be planning for the upcoming year, as well as a chance to re-connect after so many missed gatherings.

The cost of membership is $5 per yer. Volunteers are needed to keep the SBCC going and continue to make Spences Bridge a wonderful community in which to live. COVID protocols — including masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing — will be in effect.

Minor hockey registration

The Thompson Cariboo Minor Hockey Association is still taking online registrations for the upcoming season; register before Sept. 10 to avoid a late fee.

You can view the categories and fees, as well as register, at www.thompsoncariboominorhockey.com/.

Logan Lake health centre reopens

Interior Health’s Logan Lake Health Centre has resumed its regular services as of Aug. 26, due to the positive changes in the ongoing wild fire situation. Lab services for outpatient collections have resumed as of Aug. 27.

Voter information cards

Personalized voter information cards are being mailed now to each registered elector. They should arrive at households across the province soon. Only registered electors will get one.

This card is important because it:

– tells electors where and when they can vote at advance polls and on election day;

– has information about the accessibility of polling stations;

– has the location of the nearest Elections Canada office, should electors want to vote there;

– tells electors how to request voting assistance, including language or sign language interpretation; and

– can be used as proof of address along with another piece of accepted ID.

Electors who don’t get a voter information card by Friday, Sept. 3 can check if they are registered, register, or update their address online at https://bit.ly/3gOqId0; you can also contact your Elections Canada office at https://bit.ly/38qE2zQ. Contact your local Elections Canada at the number indicated on the card to update your name, or if you receive the card for a deceased person or someone who does not live at your address.

Feedback wanted on TNRD waste management facilities

The TNRD is still seeking input from area residents to ensure that the hours of operations at its waste management facilities best serve the needs of the community.

Respondents have until Sept. 29 to complete the survey (at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MVKQFFF). Every site has a unique survey to address comments and concerns that have been heard over the years; on the first page of the survey you select the facility you use most often.

Based on feedback received, recommendations for changes of hours will be brought to the TNRD’s board of directors meeting in October. Some sites can expect to see see little to no change in the hours of operation, while some communities in the region have experienced significant growth, which this survey aims to capture. “We likely won’t be recommending an increase or decrease in service hours, but rather a shift in the days or times of day that our sites are open,” says Andrew Roebbelen, Waste Reduction Coordinator for the TNRD.

To learn more about waste management in the TNRD, visit https://www.tnrd.ca/services/garbage-recycling/.



