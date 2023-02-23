B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside steps away from the podium after speaking during a news conference in Vancouver, on Monday, January 30, 2023. Nurse practitioners in British Columbia now have expanded authority to assess people in crisis for involuntary admission to a treatment facility under the Mental Health Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside steps away from the podium after speaking during a news conference in Vancouver, on Monday, January 30, 2023. Nurse practitioners in British Columbia now have expanded authority to assess people in crisis for involuntary admission to a treatment facility under the Mental Health Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now assess crisis patients for involuntary admissions

Province expects move will reduce pressures on ERs, help people get faster treatment

Nurse practitioners in British Columbia now have expanded authority to assess people in crisis for involuntary admission to a treatment facility under the Mental Health Act.

The New Democrat government says it changed the Mental Health Act last spring to help people get care during a mental health crisis, while respecting their legal rights.

Jennifer Whiteside, B.C.’s mental health and addictions minister, says giving nurse practitioners authority to approve involuntary admission for a patient will reduce pressures on emergency departments and help people get faster treatment.

She says when a person is in a mental health crisis, they require timely, compassionate and appropriate care.

Under the changes, a person in crisis can be admitted to a mental health facility for up to 48 hours if a nurse practitioner or doctor believes that person requires involuntary treatment.

Whiteside says the changes would also cut the time police officers need to spend in emergency rooms while waiting for patient transfers to be approved.

“This is about ensuring we have the resources in our emergency rooms so that our health-care practitioners can take that handoff from a police officer and get that individual into the appropriate care.”

RELATED: B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Healthmental health

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians

Just Posted

Dawson Road Maintenance employee Grant Gray at the Dawson yard in Ashcroft. While on duty plowing Loon Lake Road in December 2022, Gray helped rescue a motorist who had gone off the road into the lake. (Photo credit: Dawson Road Maintenance)
Plow truck driver saves motorist in distress along Loon Lake Road

Income tax graphic, Monopoly game, no date, stock image
Community income tax volunteers are back to help with returns

A map shows the boundaries of the area being studied for improvements to highways and roads in and around the City of Kamloops. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Public invited to help shape future of Kamloops transportation

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library service and the Kamloops Film Society have teamed up to make free movie passes to the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops available to all library patrons. (Photo credit: Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)
Free movie passes for Paramount Theatre in Kamloops now available at all regional libraries