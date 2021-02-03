The Nuxalk Nation held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 19. (Bella Coola Valley-Nuxalk Nation Coordinated Information Bulletin Facebook photo)

The Nuxalk Nation held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 19. (Bella Coola Valley-Nuxalk Nation Coordinated Information Bulletin Facebook photo)

Nuxalk Nation calls out B.C. health officials after vaccines withdrawn from community

Health authority board chair issues apology

Chief and council of a remote B.C. First Nation want immediate action in light of what they call a disastrous decision by health officials to withdraw potentially life-saving COVID-19 vaccines from the community.

Nuxalk Nation and Bella Coola General Hospital were set to receive 110 vaccine doses each in January. But when Vancouver Coastal Health officer Dr. John Harding arrived in Bella Coola on Jan. 17, the nation found out he had brought 360 doses with him.

“When we were told of the 360 vaccines, we were also told we had up to two weeks to give the vaccine out,” Nuxalk councilor Iris Siwallace told Black Press Media.

Read More: Active COVID cases drop to four; schools re-open for face-to-face instruction

On Jan. 19, the Nation held a vaccine clinic where 75 on-reserve elders were inoculated. During the clinic, Siwallace said Harding told Nuxalk leadership there would be joint collaboration in the initial rollout of the 360 doses.

However, according to reports by the CBC, Harding later suggested in an email exchange that further vaccinations be offered to off-reserve Nuxalk Nation members. Nuxalk executive director Wilma Mack responded, requesting 250 of the doses be released to their nursing team.

Siwallace said that later that afternoon Harding emailed Nuxalk they would have until 10 a.m. on Jan 22 to provide a rollout plan or he would take the vaccines back to Vancouver. Nuxalk officials responded with a plan at 10:02 a.m.

“He stated in one of his emails because we didn’t meet the required time frame, he was taking the vaccines away, but VCH was going to honour and gift the nation the 110 doses,” Siwallace said.

READ MORE: Local family shares their experience of COVID-19

In a statement, Vancouver Coastal board chair Dr. Penny Ballem said the authority failed to provide a culturally safe and respectful experience for Nuxwalk members while providing COVID-19 vaccines.

“As I have shared with Chief Webber, we sincerely apologize to the Chief, Nuxalk Nation, and its members,” Ballem stated.

After having had assisted in welcoming Harding to Nuxalk territory and blessing him in bringing the vaccines, Siwallace said she felt it was a disgrace to Nuxalk.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First Nationsracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year
Next story
Top doctor warns of COVID-19 variants taking root across Canada

Just Posted

Local residents were able to book a passage to India without leaving town, when the Ashcroft HUB hosted a night of Indian cuisine and culture in November 2019. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)
Business as usual at HUB as district ponders property disposal

‘We want the HUB to continue and for the school district to work with us to make it happen’

The Village of Ashcroft is looking for grant funding to undertake renovations and upgrades estimated at $700,000 at the Ashcroft fire hall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft applies for grant for major upgrades to fire hall

Ashcroft council will apply for an Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant… Continue reading

(from l) Coun. Sandra Burrage; Coun. Kim McIlravey; Mayor Susan Swan; CAO Murray Daly; Coun. Christine Rivett at the Clinton council meeting, Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Clinton council approves borrowing $1.2 million for new public works building

Village does not need to get assent from voters before seeking to borrow full amount needed

The Cache Creek outdoor market (pictured here in 2019) is planning to reopen on the first weekend of May as usual. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek outdoor market plans to open first weekend in May

A decision about whether to cancel or postpone the annual Seedy Saturday event still up in the air

Map of Spences Bridge showing site of EV charging station (blue marker at top) and a proposed alternative site (beside the Inn at Spences Bridge at bottom). (Photo credit: Google Maps)
Trustees outline terms to keep charging station in Spences Bridge

If BC Hydro does not meet board’s demands they must remove equipment from current site

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores five Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Most Read