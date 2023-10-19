Oakes pushes gov on student supports for sexual misconduct

Coralee Oakes, the BC United Party’s shadow minister for Advanced Education, spoke in the Legislature about students facing sexual misconduct.

Oakes, the MLA for Cariboo North, said she was seriously concerned about the lack of funding for B.C.’s public post-secondary institutions to establish the necessary sexual misconduct policies on their campuses.

“Students deserve to feel safe on campus, and right now a staggering 71 per cent of students witness or experience unwanted sexual behaviour in a post-secondary setting — a distressing and completely unacceptable reality,” said Oakes. “Originally introduced in 2016, the Sexual Violence & Misconduct Policy Act was a vital first step, however, it is now on this NDP government to immediately take action and ensure the correct supports are in place to protect students from sexual violence.”

Oakes echoed student voices from across the province, said the party, who have been calling for uniform standards for campus policies, along with necessary funding for sexualized and gender-based violence supports on campus. She highlighted that “leaving post-secondary institutions without the proper funding and supports is another failure of this NDP government to prioritize students and their safety,” said a statement issued by the BC United Party.

Cariboosexual assaultsexual misconduct