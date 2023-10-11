Oct. 15 luncheon in Cache Creek to raise funds for Honour Ranch

Dine-in and take-out options are available, with funds going to the Honour Ranch near Ashcroft

‘Super Dave’ Hodsgon at one of his favourite spots at the Honour Ranch near Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Oktobearfest

Get ready for the Oktobearfest Biergarten celebration in Cache Creek on Oct. 14. There will be craft beers and an Oktoberfest-inspired food stand with Bavarian sausages and a pretzel bar, along with door prizes, raffles, and more. This 19+ event, which is a fundraiser for the BC Wildlife Park, will also feature two different B.C.-made beers to try every 30 minutes.

Admission is $20 per person, or $25 per person for the Bavarian Bundle, which includes an admission ticket, souvenir tasting glass, and three tasting tokens. Tickets are available at the Cache Creek Visitor Centre, or email visitcachecreek@gmail.com. For more information, go to www.visitcachecreek.ca/oktobearfest.

Honour Ranch fundraiser

There will be a fundraising luncheon for the Honour Ranch on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Pentecostal Church on Stage Road in Cache Creek. Lunch starts at noon and goes as long as supplies last (a take-out option is also available). Lunch will consist of smoked beef brisket, sides, and dessert, and the cost is $20 (adults) or $8 (children 6 to 12; children under 6 are free).

All proceeds go to the ranch in appreciation of the dedication and hard work of ranch volunteer “Super Dave” Hodgson.

Area “E” wildfire resiliency meeting

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is holding a Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan (CWRP) open house for residents of Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the 70 Mile Community Hall.

The open house will give residents an opportunity to learn more about the proposed CWRP and what it will do, find out about wildfire risks and what people can do to protect their homes and businesses, and provide insight on perceived wildfire risks in the area. A scheduled presentation will take place at 6:30 p.m., but residents can drop in any time to chat. Questions can also be submitted in advance to tnrdcwrp@forsite.ca.

Suddenly One

The Ashcroft and District Hospice Society and the South Cariboo E. Fry Society are hosting an inaugural “Suddenly One: Building Connections” coffee and conversation session on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the private meeting room at the Ashcroft Library.

“Suddenly One” is designed to allow people to find an understanding ear after the loss of someone special. There is no agenda, and no objectives or themes. Instead, participants are encouraged to share their thoughts, experiences, and stories, and have a conversation surrounding loss and living alone in an accessible, respectful, and confidential space. The session is open to men and women, and topics are up to the participants.

Anyone who is interested is invited to drop by the session on Oct. 19; the schedule after that will be up to participants to decide. For more information, email ashcroft.hospice@gmail.com or call the E. Fry office at (250) 453-9656.

Clinton Craft Fair

Get ready for the Clinton Communities in Bloom Beautification Society Fall Craft Fair, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall. There will be sewing, quilting, preserves, photography, painting, knitting, baking, jewellery, and much more, including door prizes and an on-site concession. Admission is by donation.

For more information, or to book a table, contact Susan Swan at sscountrysquire@gmail.com.

Christmas Chaos market

Get a head start on the holidays at Logan Lake’s Christmas Chaos open market on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Logan Lake Rec Centre. The market will feature homemade crafts, baked goods, and more, and vendor tables are still available at a cost of $20 per table.

For more information, or to register as a vendor, email loganlakelionsclub@gmail.com.

Ladies’ Night at the HUB

On Friday, Nov. 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. there will be a Fall Ladies’ Night at the Ashcroft HUB featuring a fashion show, signature drinks, appetizers, vendors, a 50/50 draw, door prizes, and more. Last year’s event sold out fast, so get your tickets ($20 each) now by dropping by the HUB, emailing ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or calling (250) 453-9177.

Junior curling

Curling season is just around the corner, and the Ashcroft and District Curling Club is holding another Junior curling session this season starting on Nov. 8. The five-week session is for children aged 7 and older, who need to bring their own helmets and clean running shoes; curling equipment will be supplied.

It’s a fun way for kids to learn how to curl, and snacks will be provided. The cost is $50 per person for all five sessions; for more information, or to get a registration form, email ashcroftcurlingclub@gmail.com.

Clinton art group

The art club in Clinton meets every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Seniors’ Centre on Smith Avenue, and new members of all ages are welcome. The annual membership fee is $10 per person; anyone interested is invited to drop by.

Luminocity

Step inside a larger-than-life kaleidoscope at Luminocity, the Kamloops Art Gallery’s free outdoor art exhibition that transforms urban spaces with dynamic video projections and immersive light experiences at Riverside Park and the exterior of the Kamloops Art Gallery. Luminocity features 12 artists and collaborators from East Africa, Northern Europe, the Pacific Rim, South America, and Turtle Island. Stunning choreographies and soundscapes transport audiences with cinematography, mesmerizing storytelling, and energetic beats.

Join nightly tours at Riverside Park and walk through Luminocity’s focal point, a larger-than-life kaleidoscope that will bend your vision as you walk through its core. This outdoor art exhibition is free for everyone to visit, after dark from Oct. 14 to 21.

Occupational first aid course

The Ashcroft HUB is hoping to run an Occupational First Aid course, and in order to gauge interest is asking that anyone who would like to take part contact the HUB at ashcrofthub@gmail.com or (250) 453-9177 to add their name to the list.

Category 2 fires allowed

As a result of decreased temperatures, higher relative humidities, and good overnight recoveries, Category 2 Open Burning is now permitted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre. Fireworks; sky lanterns; binary exploding targets; air curtain burners; and burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description are also permitted.

AshcroftLocal News