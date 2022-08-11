Ben Stelter with Connor McDavid. (Twitter photo)

Ben Stelter with Connor McDavid. (Twitter photo)

Oilers mourn death of ‘dear friend’ Ben Stelter, 6, after battle with brain cancer

Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer

The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.

Stelter’s father, Mike Stelter, said in a tweet that his son died Tuesday night.

Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, before his fifth birthday.

He became a visible part of the Oilers’ playoff run, attending several games. The Oilers went on a 10-game home winning streak at one point with Stelter in attendance.

“We are mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one Oilers fan, good luck charm and inspiration, Ben Stelter,” the Oilers said Wednesday in a statement.

“Although small in stature, Ben’s impact on our team and community was massive.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerEdmontonNHL

Previous story
Remains of Northwest B.C. woman missing since 2018 found
Next story
Missing Chetwynd woman may be in Kelowna area

Just Posted

(Photo - Rosie Ann Peters/Facebook)
Highway 1 remains closed due to mudslide outside Lytton

The Minaberriet Creek 2 wildfire (at centre with smoke) was discovered on Aug. 6, 800 metres from the original Minaberriet Creek wildfire (burned area at top right) from July 28. (Photo credit: BCWS)
2022 fire season well behind 2021 in terms of hectares burned

Cory Gallant (c, with Roland Beaulieu and Remi Arsenault) will be playing at the Country in the Park concert in Ashcroft on Aug. 19. (Photo credit: Mike Bernard photography)
Country in the Park concert brings back barn dance spirit

Staff and volunteers at the Clinton Museum served up some World War II-era food at an event on July 17. (Photo credit: Clinton Museum)
Clinton Museum offering visitors a literal taste of history