RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Okanagan Connector rollover injures 4, driver likely impaired: RCMP

The rollover happened May 25 about 5 p.m.

A vehicle that rolled over on Highway 97C on Tuesday evening seriously injured four people, including two children.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near the Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector. The driver, a West Kelowna woman in her 50s, sustained serious injuries in the collision and had to be airlifted from the scene.

According to Southeast District RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, police arrived to discover a severely damaged grey Kia Rio and four vehicle occupants suffering from varying degrees of injury.

The driver was described to be in grave condition while the three other passengers, an adult man and two young children, each suffered what are believed to be serious non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance.

“Although the investigation into the causal factors is in its early stages, police believe that the driver had been under the influence of an intoxicating substance while behind the wheel. As such, a criminal impaired driving investigation is now underway,” stated Cpl. O’Donaghey. “Investigators have not yet ruled out speed, and both road or weather conditions as additional contributing factors in this devastating crash.”

A collision analyst was dispatched to the crash site on the connector to examine the scene as the investigation remains ongoing.

If you witnessed the crash or have dash-cam footage of the incident and have not yet spoken to police, call BC Highway Patrol Kelowna at 250-491-5354.

READ MORE: Kelowna Secondary Students killed in single-vehicle crash

READ MORE: Knighthawk wildfire in South Okanagan now held

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collision

Previous story
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan
Next story
Survey shows 52% of Canadians feel anxious about return to ‘normal’ after COVID-19

Just Posted

A grass fire north of Ashcroft on May 18 prompted many residents to sign up for the Voyent Alert emergency notification system. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft emergency alert system tested by recent grass fire

Registration in the free Voyent Alert system nearly doubled after last week’s grass fire in Ashcroft

Those taking the historic walking tour of Clinton can have a rest at a new bench and picnic table near the public washrooms and community garden. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Updated walking tour guide explores historic Clinton sites

New sites have been added to the third edition, which provides a self-guided tour of the community

RCMP shoulder flash. Stock photo.
Police watchdog clears Lytton RCMP officer in 2020 incident

Suspect who fled on foot from a police traffic stop was later found drowned in the Fraser

Ashcroft council has approved a request for a larger patio at the Thompson View Lodge assisted living facility. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft council reconsiders two invasive plant programs

Council also approves request for a larger patio at Thompson View Lodge

Cache Creek firefighters made good use of newly-purchased breathing apparatus in the thick smoke generated by a truck fire on May 15. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Fire Department/Facebook)
Cache Creek visitor centre now an official Destination BC site

News from Cache Creek council

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Okanagan Connector rollover injures 4, driver likely impaired: RCMP

The rollover happened May 25 about 5 p.m.

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

RCMP vest. Phil McLaclan/ Kelowna Capital News
RCMP review slow response to assault at Kamloops salon

Police followed up on the file and are reviewing of the audio from the call reporting the incident

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were Grade 12 students at Kelowna Secondary School

Most Read