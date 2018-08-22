Okanagan firefighters lend a hand to northern B.C.

BC Wildfire Service image of ongoing Shovel Lake wildfire. The fire is currently active at 86,397 hectares as of Aug. 21.

As wildfires in Northern B.C. continue to threaten communities, firefighters from across the province have teamed up to battle the blazes.

According to Chief Tony Trovao with Naramata Fire Rescue, one of the over 100 firefighters staying in Nechako Valley Secondary School in Vanderhoof, it’s been a true bonding experience.

“We’ve all grabbed bits and pieces of every room available and laid down our sleeping bags so we all have a piece of floor. It’s been great camaraderie, we’ve met other fire departments from Beaverly and Lake Cowichan and others, so lots of great networking and great people here,” said Trovao.

While these firefighters all hail from different areas in the province, Trovao says they all have the same goal.

“Everybody here has the same mindset just to help the community out here.”

Trovao reported that the efforts in the area near Fort St. James have relaxed for the time-being so he and his team have been tasked to assist near Fraser Lake. Trovao’s team, which includes himself and three other firefighters from Naramata, are in the middle of their first shift helping with the wildfires in Northern B.C.

“Everything that is going down, is going down in Fraser Lake kind of,” said Trovao.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the Shovel Lake wildfire located 6 kilometres north of Fraser Lake is currently listed as active at 86,397 hectares. An evacuation order and alert have been in effect since Aug. 15 for the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District.

