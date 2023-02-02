One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after two semi trucks collided on Highway 5 north of Kamloops around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Roy Parker/Facebook photo)

One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after two semi trucks collided on Highway 5 north of Kamloops around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Roy Parker/Facebook photo)

One dead in collision north of Kamloops, Highway 5 closed

Two commercial vehicles collided near McLure Thursday; the other driver was taken to hospital

One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after a crash between two commercial vehicles on Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

The crash occurred at 12:11 p.m. Thursday near the community of McLure and was attended by Barriere RCMP officers, Collision Analyst Reconstruction Services and BC Highway Patrol Kamloops Officers.

Highway 5 is closed in both directions, and BC Highway Patrol says a time of reopening is unknown at this point, advising drivers to check DriveBC for status updates.

BC Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation which is in the early stages.

“At this point in the investigation there is no indication of any criminality as a contributing factor,” said Const. Mike Moore, media relations officer with BC Highway Patrol.

Any drivers who witnessed the collision are asked to call BC Highway Patrol Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and refer to file number 23-458.

DriveBC says a detour is available via Highway 24 over to Highway 97/Highway 1. The estimated time of reopening is 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Cherry Creek man with ‘horrendous’ driving record handed 12-month suspended sentence

READ MORE: Province responds to concerns with prolonged Highway 1 bridge replacement in Sicamous

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

fatal collisionHighway 5Kamloops

Previous story
RCMP looking for mental health patient missing from Chilliwack General Hospital

Just Posted

Drylands Arena in Ashcroft is in the running in the Kraft Hockeyville competition, with the winner receiving $250,000 for artena upgrades. (pictured) Ashcroft Legion branch president Darrin Curran (l) presenting a cheque for $2,000 to Thompson-Cariboo Minor Hockey Association president Kris Billy in January 2021, to assist the association with operating costs. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Ashcroft’s Drylands Arena in the running for Kraft Hockeyville competition

UNBC’s nursing program is expanding with a new location in Prince George (Submitted photo)
Two-year nursing program to start this fall in Prince George

RCMP are seeking information about this suspect who robbed the Quesnel CIBC on Feb. 1 just before 5 p.m.(photo submitted)
Masked man robs CIBC bank in Quesnel

Kelly Wilson, left, and Mariah Myers from Williams Lake First Nation go over some details about searching for missing Bella Coola man Carl SChooner Jr. with Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen members Charles Saunders, Clayton Walkus, Roger Harris, and Ernest Tallio, right, and Rod Cahoose of Williams Lake, second from left, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Williams Lake, . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen aid in search for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr.