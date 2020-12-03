One death and 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,981 total cases, 609 are active and those individuals are on isolation

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, in the past 24 hours.

Of the now 1,981 total cases, 609 are active and those individuals are in isolation, IH explained Dec. 3.

Sixteen people are in hospital, and four of these are in intensive care.

The total number of deaths in IH has risen to four.

The fourth person to die as a result of the virus was a resident of Mountainview Village, where an outbreak was reported earlier this week.

According to the health authority, the individual who died was a man in his 80s.

Across B.C., there were 694 more cases, 12 more deaths and three new outbreaks in the health care system.

Of the new cases, 465 were identified in the Fraser Health region, still the hotspot for B.C. transmission of the coronavirus. Another 114 were in Vancouver Coastal, 82 in Interior Health, 23 in Northern Health and 10 on Vancouver Island.

