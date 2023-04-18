RCMP in front of the Maples where a shooting allegedly took place on the morning of April 18. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

RCMP in front of the Maples where a shooting allegedly took place on the morning of April 18. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

One in custody after shooting near Penticton elementary school

The school went into a hold-and-secure state out of an abundance of caution

A reported shooting at the Maples in Penticton put the nearby Queen’s Park Elementary School on alert early on Tuesday morning.

According to a witness, as many as 14 police vehicles responded to Maple Street after shots were heard around 8:15 a.m.

No police tape was visible at the scene and RCMP had mostly left by 9:15 a.m.

READ ALSO: “Everything is gone’: Multiple homes destroyed in Penticton multiplex fire

Queen’s Park put itself into a hold-and-secure state, not a lockdown, out of an abundance of caution and alerted parents with an email after being contacted by RCMP.

One person was seen being taken away in handcuffs by the RCMP, according to a witness at the scene.

The RCMP have been contacted for more information.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsPentictonPenticton shooting

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Indigenous-owned All Nations Cannabis steps onto world stage with first overseas export
Next story
Murder charge laid in stabbing of Ethan Bespflug, 17 on a Surrey bus

Just Posted

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad VIs speaks at Sasquatch Days in Harrison Hot Springs in this 2022 picture. Vis helped secure $13 million in funding for infrastructure projects in the MIssion-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding. (File Photo)
MP Brad Vis announces $13 million in local infrastructure funding

Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division in Williams Lake will be reducing operations to one shift. Employees were notified Monday, April 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tolko plans reduction to one shift at Soda Creek in Williams Lake, impacting 65 employees

Four wolves caught on a game cam near the end of Saloompt River Road in the Bella Coola Valley on Saturday, April 15. (Julia Michalchuk photo)
Wolves kill dog just outside Bella Coola home

Members of the Hope Legion, Hope RCMP, and Hope Fire Department pose with those traveling with the ‘Tour of Honour’ and with Honour House Society members, including Hon. Col. Al De Genova (second from l). (Photo credit: Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)
Honour House Society raising support with ‘Tour of Honour’