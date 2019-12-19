One man injured in accident involving CN train, vehicle in Ashcroft

The driver was transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries

The accident scene in Ashcroft, where a CN train hit a passenger vehicle on the morning of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Mike Mastin)

One man was injured in a collision between a CN train and a passenger vehicle in Ashcroft on Dec. 19.

The accident occurred when a westbound train struck the passenger side of a vehicle that was on the CN mainline level crossing at the foot of Old Cariboo Road. The vehicle’s sole occupant was the driver, who was transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Ashcroft RCMP are investigating the incident. A new CN crew arrived to take charge of the train, which was able to leave the site shortly before noon.



