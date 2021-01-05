One more death, 61 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-five people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday, Jan. 5. This brings the total case-count in the region to 769 since testing began.

Thirty-five people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care. The reported death occurred in the community and is not tied to any ongoing outbreaks.

“Today we lost another member of our community to COVID-19 and on behalf of everyone at Interior Health, I want to offer our sincere condolences to their loved ones and caregivers,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of IH. “Sadly, this brings our region to 33 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.”

IH also announced 25 new cases tied to Big White on Tuesday, bringing the cluster to 136 cases.

The health authority offered the following update on case-counts across outbreaks in the region:

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 11 cases: eight residents and three staff.

Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 10 cases: eight residents and two staff.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 31 cases: 21 residents and 10 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 42 cases: 37 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 77 cases: 54 residents and 23 staff, with 13 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

