Lifeguards work at Brittany Beach of the Ottawa River in Ottawa, Friday, June 24, 2022. Ontario is proposing to lower the minimum age for lifeguards to 15, in part to address staff shortages many municipalities experienced last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Lifeguards work at Brittany Beach of the Ottawa River in Ottawa, Friday, June 24, 2022. Ontario is proposing to lower the minimum age for lifeguards to 15, in part to address staff shortages many municipalities experienced last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ontario proposes lowering minimum age for lifeguards to 15 to ease staff shortages

Communities across Canada struggled with staffing and pool closures last summer

Ontario is proposing to lower the minimum age for lifeguards to 15, in part to address staff shortages many municipalities experienced last summer.

Regulations in the province’s Health Protection and Promotion Act currently say all lifeguards, assistant lifeguards, aquatic instructors and coaches must be at least 16 years old. But a few years ago the Lifesaving Society lowered its age requirement for the national lifeguard certification to 15, and the government is looking to better align its rules with the training course.

The move is also meant to address staffing shortages and allow for more youth employment, the government says in a posting on its regulatory registry for public consultation.

“The proposed change also supports greater access to lifeguard-supervised public pools and swimming lessons across the province,” the posting says.

Stephanie Bakalar, corporate communications manager for the Lifesaving Society Ontario, said if a 15 year old meets all the requirements of the society’s national lifeguard certification, they are ready to work.

“We know that our programs account for maturity and judgment, which is necessary to be a lifeguard,” she said in an interview.

“So our lifeguards and instructors have to show physical, cognitive and emotional maturity and we’ve designed our program to account for that.”

Not every person, regardless of age, will necessarily start working right away as a lifeguard, but Bakalar said numbers of certifications are up, and allowing 15 year olds to work as lifeguards will be a “good step” toward addressing staff shortages.

Last summer, as with so many other sectors, lifeguarding saw pandemic-induced staffing crunches. COVID-19-related closures meant the Lifesaving Society couldn’t run its certification courses, so the flow of new lifeguards dried up and some lifeguards moved onto other opportunities during the pandemic.

In Toronto at the start of the outdoor swimming season last summer, the city had only secured two-thirds of the lifeguards it needed. It also had to cancel 169 swim courses because it could not find enough instructors. Other municipalities and provinces also reported shortages.

The city says that while specific numbers for this year aren’t yet available, it has seen a “positive response to its diligent and sustained recruitment efforts over the past several months.”

Bakalar said municipalities and other swim programs have been getting “creative” in their recruitment efforts, such as targeting retired swimmers and stay-at-home parents who can fill trickier daytime slots.

The number of lifeguard certifications are still down about 20 per cent from 2019 levels, but they have been rebounding quickly since the lowest levels in 2020, Bakalar said.

Being able to keep pools open and run swimming lessons is vital for water safety, Bakalar said.

“Learning to swim is an essential skill to prevent drowning and the Lifesaving Society’s mission is to prevent drownings in Canada,” she said.

“So we want all people to take traditional swimming lessons, at a minimum take survival swimming lessons called Swim to Survive. These are things that are going to keep your family and yourself safe.”

Ontario’s minimum age proposal is open for public comment until April 28.

READ ALSO: Out of the pool: Why some B.C. communities are struggling to staff lifeguards

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Jobs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lower Mainland gang members charged in murder of B.C. volunteer firefighter
Next story
Vancouver Island leaders vote against resolution to protect B.C.’s old-growth forests

Just Posted

Members of the Hope Legion, Hope RCMP, and Hope Fire Department pose with those traveling with the ‘Tour of Honour’ and with Honour House Society members, including Hon. Col. Al De Genova (second from l). (Photo credit: Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)
Honour House Society raising support with ‘Tour of Honour’

Bullriding at the 2023 Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo Saturday, April 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Day 2 in the books at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo in Williams Lake

Brady McNolty of 150 Mile House competes in Open Barrell Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
VIDEO: Williams Lake Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo opening night attracts sold out crowd

Dave and Rosemary Neads lived in Precipice Valley in the Chilcotin for 27 years. (Sage Birchwater photo)
Couple tour with new book about living 27 years off-grid in West Chilcotin wilderness