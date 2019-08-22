Jim and Kathy Jantz of Oregon, learned Wednesday evening their stolen truck was recovered by RCMP near Williams Lake. Their trailer and boat, also stolen early Wednesday while they were staying at a motel in Williams Lake, have not been found as of yet. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Oregon couple’s stolen truck located at Deep Creek, boat still missing

Jim and Kathy Jantz are thankful for the help they have received so far in Williams Lake

The stolen truck belonging to an Oregon couple whose vehicle and fishing boat were stolen from Williams Lake early Wednesday has been recovered just north of the city.

Read more: U.S. couple ‘devastated’ truck and boat stolen in Williams Lake overnight

Staff Sgt. Del Byron of the Williams Lake RCMP confirmed the truck was found Wednesday night at Deep Creek by an officer.

Jim and Kathy Jantz told the Tribune they were notified by the RCMP Wednesday evening that the truck was being brought into the compound in Williams Lake for forensics.

“We don’t know any other details, but they said the canopy was off and they did not have the boat, ” the couple said Thursday morning at the Super 8 Motel where they have been staying since Tuesday night.

The couple were on their way home from a two-month trip to Alaska where they had been fishing and camping.

Inside the truck were camping supplies, fishing supplies, freezers with fish and prawns, outdoor wear, fishing rods and reels, propane tanks, a chain saw, craftsmen tool box, knives, survival suits, binoculars, and so much more — even a toilet, Kathy said.

Some locals have stopped by the Super 8 Motel with gift cards for the couple since hearing of the theft and last evening one of the women that works at the motel took Kathy shopping to get a hairbrush and some clothes.

Their daughter Roberta Jantz, who contacted the Tribune from Oregon about the theft initially, said her parents were thankful they were both safe and at the end of the day, “things are just things and family is what matters most because the people we love are irreplaceable.”

The boat is a 2007 North River 25-foot Seahawk Offshore with twin 115 Yamaha motors.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered by the family for any information about the theft or recovery of the stolen items.

The couple is asking supervisors at harbours along the B.C. coast and boaters on B.C. lake to keep on the lookout for their boat, which they named after their only granddaughter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Jim and Kathy Jantz of Oregon, learned Wednesday evening their stolen truck was recovered by RCMP near Williams Lake. Their trailer and boat, stolen early Wednesday while they were staying at a motel in Williams Lake, have not been found as of yet. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Previous story
Kelly Ellard gets day parole extended for six more months
Next story
B.C. rainbow crosswalk covered in mysterious black substance

Just Posted

New Eco-Depot site proposed for Ashcroft, Cache Creek

TNRD staff directed to pursue the ourchase of property at the former chip relaod site off Highway 1

Oregon couple’s stolen truck located at Deep Creek, boat still missing

Jim and Kathy Jantz are thankful for the help they have received so far in Williams Lake

U.S. couple ‘devastated’ truck and boat stolen in Williams Lake overnight

Family from Oregon appealing for assistance to help find stolen items

Two bodies found near Spences Bridge confirmed as those of missing Surrey men

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Many hands make light work at historic Cornwall fire lookout

Volunteers worked to restore the site, which a Journal reader remembers from a 1955 visit

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

Kelly Ellard gets day parole extended for six more months

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. hockey player excited to join Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman Sebastien Archambault played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles.

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

eng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

On vaccines, abortion, Goop, doctor Jen Gunter says: ‘I have a duty to speak up’

She speaks out on menstruation, the wellness industry and vaccines

Most Read