Oregon couple’s stolen truck located at Deep Creek, boat still missing

Jim and Kathy Jantz are thankful for the help they have received so far in Williams Lake

Jim and Kathy Jantz of Oregon, learned Wednesday evening their stolen truck was recovered by RCMP near Williams Lake. Their trailer and boat, also stolen early Wednesday while they were staying at a motel in Williams Lake, have not been found as of yet. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The stolen truck belonging to an Oregon couple whose vehicle and fishing boat were stolen from Williams Lake early Wednesday has been recovered just north of the city.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron of the Williams Lake RCMP confirmed the truck was found Wednesday night at Deep Creek by an officer.

Jim and Kathy Jantz told the Tribune they were notified by the RCMP Wednesday evening that the truck was being brought into the compound in Williams Lake for forensics.

“We don’t know any other details, but they said the canopy was off and they did not have the boat, ” the couple said Thursday morning at the Super 8 Motel where they have been staying since Tuesday night.

The couple were on their way home from a two-month trip to Alaska where they had been fishing and camping.

Inside the truck were camping supplies, fishing supplies, freezers with fish and prawns, outdoor wear, fishing rods and reels, propane tanks, a chain saw, craftsmen tool box, knives, survival suits, binoculars, and so much more — even a toilet, Kathy said.

Some locals have stopped by the Super 8 Motel with gift cards for the couple since hearing of the theft and last evening one of the women that works at the motel took Kathy shopping to get a hairbrush and some clothes.

Their daughter Roberta Jantz, who contacted the Tribune from Oregon about the theft initially, said her parents were thankful they were both safe and at the end of the day, “things are just things and family is what matters most because the people we love are irreplaceable.”

The boat is a 2007 North River 25-foot Seahawk Offshore with twin 115 Yamaha motors.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered by the family for any information about the theft or recovery of the stolen items.

The couple is asking supervisors at harbours along the B.C. coast and boaters on B.C. lake to keep on the lookout for their boat, which they named after their only granddaughter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.



