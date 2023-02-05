VF Tanker 9 oil tanker ship, which departed from Russian Temryuk port on December 12, sails under the 15 July Martyrs Bridge at the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining forces with its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborn petroleum products from that country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emrah Gurel

VF Tanker 9 oil tanker ship, which departed from Russian Temryuk port on December 12, sails under the 15 July Martyrs Bridge at the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining forces with its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborn petroleum products from that country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emrah Gurel

Ottawa expands price caps to Russian petroleum products to reduce revenues

Russian oil revenues have already declined since the first price cap took effect

The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborne petroleum products from that country.

The department says the maximum price for seaborne Russian-origin petroleum will be US $100 per barrel for “premium-to-crude” products as of Sunday, and US $45 for “discount-to-crude” products.

It says in a news release the new caps build on a Russian crude oil price limit announced in December, adding both moves will weaken President Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund the war against Ukraine.

The Department of Finance says the caps will be enforced by prohibiting buyers who do not abide by the price caps from obtaining services from companies in the G7 or Australia.

It says the price cap mechanism has been designed to reduce Russian revenues while recognizing the importance of stable energy markets and minimizing negative economic effects.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Russian oil revenues have already declined since the first price cap took effect and the additional price caps “will be another blow to Putin’s war chest.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentRussiaUkraine

Previous story
B.C. man rescued by U.S. Coast Guard wanted in bizarre fish incident at ‘Goonies’ house
Next story
Pope, backed by Anglican and Presbyterian leaders, denounces anti-gay laws

Just Posted

Quesnel Lake is a major tributary of the Fraser River and one of the deepest fjord lakes in the world, and a fishing destination lake for many. (Angie Mindus file photo)
Mount Polley Mine effluent permit extended for discharge into Quesnel Lake

Drylands Arena in Ashcroft is in the running in the Kraft Hockeyville competition, with the winner receiving $250,000 for artena upgrades. (pictured) Ashcroft Legion branch president Darrin Curran (l) presenting a cheque for $2,000 to Thompson-Cariboo Minor Hockey Association president Kris Billy in January 2021, to assist the association with operating costs. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Ashcroft’s Drylands Arena in the running for Kraft Hockeyville competition

UNBC’s nursing program is expanding with a new location in Prince George (Submitted photo)
Two-year nursing program to start this fall in Prince George

RCMP are seeking information about this suspect who robbed the Quesnel CIBC on Feb. 1 just before 5 p.m.(photo submitted)
Masked man robs CIBC bank in Quesnel