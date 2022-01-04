Otter with a toothache, cougar in a pink collar top most ‘unique’ calls for BC COS in 2021

No animal too small, no call too strange.

B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service receives an estimated 30,000 calls each year to its RAPP line. This week the service reflected on its most head-scratching calls of 2021:

Deer with a Lopsided Ear

A caller stated she saw a deer with a lopsided ear walking across the street.

Cougar with a Pink Collar

A caller wasn’t sure, but told BC COS that there may have been a cougar in her backyard two days ago drinking water from her pond. She mentioned it had a pink collar at the end of the call.

Cat Fight

A caller advised that her two indoor cats were screaming and freaking out overnight. Meanwhile, they also saw something jumping against the bedroom window – which they believed to be a large cat.

Rustling in the Bushes

A caller said that he was walking home and heard rustling in the bushes. He wasn’t sure what it was but says it was not a cat, dog, raccoon or snake.

Spooky Siesta

A caller reported seeing a light brown and white animal in his backyard sleeping. While they were very concerned why this animal chose his backyard to rest in, no address or further animal description was given.

Bear Compensation?

A caller was frustrated that a bear repeatedly kept damaging her shed to get to the garbage stored inside. She was wondering how she can get compensated for the damage.

Smoky Situation

One caller’s roommate was burning charcoal and cardboard in a portable barbecue directly under their open bedroom window, which filled with smoke. The caller, who said they have health issues which their roommate knows about, wanted someone to tel their roommate not to burn so close to the house.

Bird Feeders

A caller reported a black bear that came to his property and got into a bird feeder in his yard, even knocking over a fence and post to access it. Luckily, the caller stated he then moved the bird feeder onto the porch.

Otter Orthodontics

A caller stated an otter was sitting on a log and appeared to be irritated with its mouth.

Porcupine Nests

This caller advised he has two nests on his property from an unknown species, and thought they could be porcupines but wasn’t entirely sure.

