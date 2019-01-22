Overnight closure at Ashcroft emergency department

Department will be closed from midnight on Sunday, Jan. 27

Ashcroft and area residents are advised that due to temporary limited staffing availability, the emergency department (ED) at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre will be closed from midnight on Sunday, Jan. 27 until 8 a.m. Monday morning, Jan. 28.

Interior Health regrets this closure and reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

• Visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities:

o Royal Inland Hospital – 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops

o Lillooet Hospital – 951 Murray Street, Lillooet

o Nicola Valley Hospital — 3451 Voght Street, Merritt

Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24-hour service) if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care. You will be put in touch with a trained health care professional, who will help you determine if you need emergency treatment.

The ED will return to regular hours as of 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb 1, 2019. ED services normally operate on weekends only, starting Friday at 6 p.m. and ending on Monday at 8 a.m.



editorial@accjournal.ca

