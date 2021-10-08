Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden

Overnight closures at Ashcroft Emergency Department over Thanksgiving weekend

Department will be closed overnight throughout the weekend

Interior Health has said that due to limited staffing availability, the emergency department (ED) at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre will be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Oct. 8, 9, and 10.

The emergency department will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10.

Interior Health reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

• Visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities:

o Royal Inland Hospital: 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops

o Lillooet Hospital: 951 Murray Street, Lillooet

o Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre: 3451 Voght Street, Merritt

o 100 Mile District General Hospital: 555 Cedar Avenue, 100 Mile House

If you are unsure about whether or not you require emergency care, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1. The 24-hour service is staffed by trained health care personnel who will provide advice on your situation.

Ashcroft emergency services normally operate at the hospital from 6 p.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. on Monday.


