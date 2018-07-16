Kanahus Manuel and the Tiny HouseWarriors intended to block the construction of the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. Image: (KanahusFreedom/Twitter)

Park pipeline protesters say arrest is a ‘declaration of war’

Group behind North Thompson River Provincial Park occupation protest says arrest is ‘declaration of war’

The group behind an ongoing protest in North Thompson River Provincial Park is calling the arrest of one of its members a “declaration of war.”

Tiny House Warriors convened in the park as part of a traditional tattoo gathering from July 6 to 9, but stayed and set up tiny houses in protest.

The park, located just south of Clearwater, is along the proposed route for the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline — the subject of the group’s protest.

On Friday, the group was given an eviction notice by BC Parks personnel.

About 8 a.m. Saturday, RCMP arrived at the site and arrested Kanahus Manuel. The arrest was captured on video and posted on Manuel’s Facebook page.

“While there is much talk by the federal government about respecting Indigenous rights and reconciliation, the Trans Mountain buyout expansion and arrest of Secwepemc woman warrior Kanahus Manuel is a declaration of war,” the release reads.

Related: Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Related: Pipeline protesters removed from Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

On July 11, the group said it would reclaim the park as part of the Secwepemc nation’s traditional territory in an attempt to block the pipeline.

“Justin Trudeau has left us no choice. This pipeline violates our rights and endangers our lands and waters. To stop it, we’re reclaiming our ancestral village and bringing our traditions back to life. If Trudeau wants to build this pipeline, he will need to empty this village a second time; in doing so, he would make continued colonization and cultural genocide part of his legacy of so-called reconciliation,” read a release from the group after the occupation began.

Manuel’s tiny house protest had been in the works for nearly a year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alert B.C. campers raise alarm and avert potential propane disaster
Next story
UPDATED: Putin says he wanted Trump to win in 2016, didn’t interfere

Just Posted

Police investigating more racist slogans on First Nations signs

Police are investigating racist graffiti being posted on First Nations signs in the Kamloops area

Update: Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

Man charged after police chase through Cache Creek

Matthew Bouwknecht faces four charges, including threatening to use a weapon.

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department gets new command vehicle

Corporate donations funded the purchase of the new vehicle.

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UPDATE: Fire northeast of Terrace under control

The 12.1-hectare fire was first discovered Saturday morning near Cedarvale

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

Wednesday’s West Coast League game in Victoria features draw for end-of-life package

Black Press Media journalists win big at Canadian community newspaper awards

Newsrooms earn recognition for editorial and photography excellence

Interior Health against needle buyback programs

IH issues formal release stating buyback programs are not feasible

Riptide, CVUSC paved the way for varsity soccer players

Chloe Gummer has become a leader at VIU

B.C. woman disappointed after family asked for ID at townhouse complex pool

Surrey woman says it’s not the first time she has experienced racial profiling at the complex

Park pipeline protesters say arrest is a ‘declaration of war’

Group behind North Thompson River Provincial Park occupation protest says arrest is ‘declaration of war’

A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals

Online retail giant extends annual ‘Prime Day’ promotion to 36 hours

Most Read