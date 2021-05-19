The Mosquito Run is one of three trails currently within the Village of Clinton's boundaries. (Photo credit: Village of Clinton)

Parks and rec master plan to help Clinton build for the future

Community consultation and feedback important part of development process

The Village of Clinton has started work on a Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which will guide planning and decision-making over the next 10 years.

“In small towns, especially, recreation is important for residents and for tourism; it’s a benefit to the economy,” said Meghan Burrage, Clinton’s community development coordinator. “Because the master plan will be over 10 years, it gives more direction and bigger goals, and we think there is a need for it.”

The village received a Rural Dividend grant for the project, but the work was put on hold due to staffing changes and COVID-19. Urban Systems was hired in January following a request for proposals. “Now they’re on it, so we’re making headway, and it’s getting more exciting,” Burrage said.

A survey asking residents about their vision for Clinton’s parks and recreation facilities was made available online, and mailed to all households. There were also two online workshops during the week of May 4, which attracted about 20 people.

“We got a good representation of different people at the sessions and had a really rounded discussion,” Burrage said. “We asked people what they thought was great, what wasn’t, what their overarching vision is for the parks in the community, and what’s on their wish list.”

READ MORE: Cariboo Waggon Road mapped out

That list contained a wide range of suggestions, from small things – more signage, benches, accessible sidewalks for people with walkers – to bigger things, such as a splash park. “Some are things that could be done in the short term, and some are bigger picture ideas,” she said.

“The survey was set up to include a lot of different things, and understand that parks and recreation includes everything from sitting and having a picnic to people playing sports.”

An inventory of the village’s parks, facilities, and trails is also being done, and Mayor Susan Swan says the goal is to get everything under one plan.

“It will be good to have all our parks and recreation facilities in one place for the benefit of the public and our staff.”

The arena and the community hall are also included in the plan, as the hall plays a big part in the community. Three trails within municipal boundaries are also included.

“The biggest feedback about the trails was that they’re well used, and the trails’ master plan is appreciated. Now that that’s started, we’re getting feedback about where to go from here.”

Burrage said information from the surveys and workshops is now being compiled. Urban Systems will also conduct interviews with community stakeholders, such as the school district, take an inventory, and wrap up the community portion. A draft version of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan should come back to the community for review this summer, Burrage said.

“It’s nice to see people getting involved and sharing their opinions, and it will be exciting once it’s all pulled together.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Clinton

Previous story
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop
Next story
B.C. company fined $60K for illegally importing shark fins from threatened species

Just Posted

Clinton’s Off Leash Dog Park is one of the new facilities that will be included in the village’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan. (Photo credit: Village of Clinton)
Parks and rec master plan to help Clinton build for the future

Community consultation and feedback important part of development process

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The province, in total, recorded 411 new cases showing a downtrend of new infections

Crews battling a fire near Ashcroft on the morning of May 18. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Fire on steep bank north of Ashcroft now contained, crews stood down

Fire started around 9:30 a.m. above Evans Road and the CP mainline

Michelle Jacobs receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28, 2021. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
126 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
Industrial park slated for Watch Lake Road

Building company Omnitek to start building new plant on 32-acre site

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on May 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

The leucistic crab found off the coast of Sooke. (Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea/Twitter)
White crab found off Vancouver Island is never seen in Canada

The odds of the crab’s random leucism mutation are as low as one in six million

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

Basketball nets have been removed at a school closed due to COVID-19 in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in the demand for mental health services during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes

#CodePink campaign urges action to combat the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on youth

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya
U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

American definition of ‘essential travel’ differing from Canadian

Most Read