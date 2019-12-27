Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

An avalanche warning remains in effect for mountains in southern British Columbia and Alberta.

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks through Saturday.

That means anyone in the mountains should carefully evaluate snowpack and use cautious and conservative route finding techniques.

Parks Canada says controlling the urge to ski fresh powder on big features will be the most important factor in avoiding an avalanche.

It encourages sticking to lower angled slopes with little overhead hazard and says there have been a few close calls already.

ALSO READ: Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

The likelihood of natural avalanches has lessened but the likelihood of triggering an avalanche remains high.

Avalanche Canada has also had a special public warning in effect since Monday for the Sea-to-Sky region, South Rockies, inland of the south coast of B.C., Kananaskis country, Purcell mountains, Lizard Range-Flathead and Wateron Lakes national park.

It says recent storms that blew through Western Canada dropped a significant amount of snow on top of a weak, persistent layer within the snowpack.

WATCH: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island
Next story
No injuries in B.C. train derailment, environmental crews assessing impacts: CN

Just Posted

Two local Bantam players off to Kamloops hockey tournament

Darius Kirkpatrick and Kheller Ouellette looking forward to tournament

Year in Review part 3: A new fire engine and charging station for Cache Creek

Plus two missing Surrey men are found dead near Spences Bridge, and Cornwall Lookout gets a clean-up

Food bank thankful for food, cash donations from Holiday Train visit

Food bank received $5,500 from CP, as well as food and cash donations from attendees

Clinton council approves zoning change at former elementary school site

Move paves the way for the building of a seniors’ living facility proposed for the site

Lytton RCMP files

Intoxication a common thread in several recent Lytton cases

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

No injuries in B.C. train derailment, environmental crews assessing impacts: CN

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

Encore no more? Musicians debate if forced concert callbacks are out of style

Punk rockers Pup have banned the encore from their setlists

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Most Read