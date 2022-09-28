file photo

file photo

Parliament passes law allowing jurors to disclose information to health providers

Criminal Code will be amended in cases of medical or psychiatric treatment, therapy or counselling

Parliament has passed a new law that allows jurors to disclose information about jury proceedings to health care professionals.

The bill creates a carve-out in Canada’s strict jury secrecy rules by allowing people to seek mental health support related to their trial experience without breaking the law.

The Criminal Code will be amended so that jurors can disclose information about a trial to health care professionals who are providing medical or psychiatric treatment, therapy or counselling.

Members of Parliament unanimously passed the bill this afternoon, and it will come into force 90 days after the Governor General signs it into law.

Conservative Sen. Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, a longtime victims’ rights advocate, introduced the bill in the Senate last November and senators passed it within two weeks.

Tory MP Michael Cooper, the bill’s sponsor in the House, said earlier this year that the bill would go a long way toward supporting juror mental health.

HealthLaw and justice

Previous story
‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for North Okanagan residential school survivor
Next story
Questions and answers with Lytton councillor candidate Jennifer Thoss

Just Posted

A new Urgent and Primary Care Centre, which will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., has opened at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre site. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre now open seven days a week

The Ashcroft ambulance station is receiving four more full-time paramedics. (Photo credit: Journal files)
More full-time positions created at Ashcroft ambulance station

Voting sign in Ashcroft, May 2017. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
All-candidates’ forums coming up in several local communities

Project partners and supporters turned out for the “That’s a Wrap!” celebration at the 1926 Alexandra Bridge in the traditional territory of the Spuzzum First Nation. (from l) Brent Ballingall (CN); Kristine Pérez de León (Hope Mountain Centre); Roberta Webster (Rivershed Society); Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart; Fraser Valley Regional District Electoral Area ‘B’ Representative Dennis Adamson; Justine Nelson (Rivershed Society); Spuzzum First Nation Chief James Hobart; Byron Spinks (NPTGS); Don Hauka (NPTGS); Liam Hall (Heritage Masonry); Craig Schaper (Associated Engineering). (Photo credit: NPTGS)
New Pathways to Gold Society promoting our unique heritage