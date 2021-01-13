Patient drop-off area at Royal Inland impacted by construction

Plus changes to Home Owner grants, courses at TRU and NVIT, and more

Map showing the patient drop-off area affected by the dismantling of construction equipment at Royal Inland Hospital, Kamloops, from Jan. 11 to 17. (Photo credit: Interior Health)

Temporary impact to patient drop-off area at RIH

As part of the ongoing construction of the Royal Inland Hospital Patient Care Tower, the flow of traffic for patients will be temporarily impacted from Jan. 11 to 17, 2021.

During this time, the ring road leading to the patient drop-off roundabout will be down to single-lane traffic to allow for EllisDon to dismantle the two cranes on the construction site. The short-term parking spaces near the roundabout will also be closed.

Mobility-restricted and physician parking at Ponderosa Lodge will also be impacted, allowing for the crane located next to Ponderosa Lodge to be dismantled. Signage will be in place and traffic control flaggers will be at both locations to assist the flow of traffic.

There will be no change in access to the public parkade at the Clinical Services Building or for over-height parking. The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day and is expected to be completed by Jan. 17. Interior Health regrets any inconvenience to patients during this time.

Home owner grants

As of Jan 1, 2021, local governments can no longer accept any home owner grant applications. All applications must now go through the Province of B.C. The grant reduces the amount of property tax you pay for your principal residence. For more information, please visit www.gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant.ca.

TRU courses

Even though Thompson Rivers University has halted its face-to-face courses in Ashcroft, they are still offering a variety of courses —including Foodsafe, WHMIS, Occupational First Aid, Word Processing, Management Skills, and more —either online or face-to-face through their Lillooet facility.

To see what courses are available, and find out when and how they are being offered, go to http://bit.ly/2XxMUhQ.

Residential Construction Foundations program

The Nicola Valley Institute of Technology is offering a 24-week Residential Construction Foundations program, which provides students with the necessary theoretical and practical knowledge to seek employment as an apprentice carpenter in the construction industry.

The program introduces students to all aspects of the trades used by carpenters, and the focus is on developing practical skills for the construction workplace. Graduates of the program will receive credit for Level 1 apprenticeship technical training and an NVIT Residential Construction Foundations program certificate.

The program starts on Feb. 22. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/3oCggXZ or call student services at (250) 378-3300.

Peer mentoring program

Peer mentoring is designed to support the needs of business owners and give them the opportunity to learn and share with other business leaders (not competitors).

Is peer mentoring for you? Ask yourself if you have a keen interest or passion in having your business grow; a desire to continue learning; the time and energy to commit to your business; the courage to share your struggles in a safe environment; or the willingness to support other business owners in their growth. If you answered “yes” to two or more of those questions, peer mentoring might be for you.

Sessions will be facilitated by executive coach Bill Quinn. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/39j6x2D or contact Quinn directly at (250) 981-3739 or nustride@telus.net.

Nominations open for Child Care Awards

British Columbians can nominate early care and learning (ECL) professionals who have gone above and beyond to keep kids safe and learning despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Child Care Awards of Excellence recognize the outstanding achievements of people, organizations, and local governments who help families thrive by providing or supporting the delivery of quality child care in B.C.

Nominations for the 2021 Child Care Awards of Excellence are being accepted in 16 categories, including Innovation, Perseverance, Reconciliation, Partnership, Leadership, and Regional Awards of Excellence.

“The pandemic has highlighted that access to affordable, quality child care is a vital part of B.C.’s recovery,” says Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development. “Now is the time to recognize the ECL professionals who continue to care for and support our youngest learners during these challenging times.”

People are asked to submit their nomination package by Feb. 5, 2021. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/2XsTciA. Completed nomination packages can be emailed to ChildcareBC.Engagement@gov.bc.ca.



