(Bring Brett Home/GoFundMe.com)

(Bring Brett Home/GoFundMe.com)

Peachland man on way to Victoria still missing after Hwy. 99 landslide

Brett Diederichs was traveling to his new Vancouver Island home with his mom and his partner

A GoFundMe has been launched for the family of a Peachland man who remains missing after being swept away in a landslide last week on Highway 99.

On Nov. 15, Brett Diederichs was travelling to his new home in Victoria, on Vancouver Island, with his mom and his partner, Madison van Rijn, when they were caught in a landslide outside of the Pemberton. According to the fundraiser page, Diederichs’s partner and his mom managed to make it out alive, but he was taken by the landslide and remains missing.

While police did not identify Diederichs, RCMP said on Nov. 20 that they recovered the bodies of three men while searching the Duffy Lake area landslide and are still looking for the body of a fourth man.

As of Nov. 24, the fundraiser has raised more than $65,000 since first launching the day before.

“We will use these gifts to contribute to his end-of-life celebrations and to support the love of his life, Madison during these difficult times,” reads the fundraiser.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Bring Brett Home fundraiser can do so here.

