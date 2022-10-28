A female pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

UPDATE: 31-year-old woman dead after being hit by more than 1 vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Incident involving pedestrian happened near Prest Road; highway closed eastbound for several hours

A 31-year-old woman from Hope has died following a collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Thursday evening.

The incident happened eastbound near the Prest Road overpass when it was dark and raining heavily around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

There were reports that the female pedestrian was struck by a truck and at least one car. Paramedics arrived on scene and declared she had died.

“All parties involved remained at the scene and co-operated with the police investigation,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Martin Godard stated in an email to The Chilliwack Progress on Oct. 28.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was also called to the scene.

Highway 1 eastbound was closed at Vedder Road for several hours while police investigated.

While this event is still under investigation, no charges are expected to be forwarded,” Godard said.

