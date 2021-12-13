Pedestrian who died on Highway 97 near Hixon earlier fled from RCMP: IIO

The driver of a red Dodge van was found dead just hours after police attempted to pull him over

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) determined police actions played no role in a pedestrian fatal crash on Highway 97 north of Hixon. (File Photo)

A man struck and killed in the middle of the night on Highway 97 north of Hixon last week had earlier fled from police in Prince George, a report from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has revealed.

The report, issued Monday, Dec. 13, noted just before midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Prince George RCMP attempted to stop a red Dodge caravan, which police say fled southbound on Highway 97.

“The officer did not pursue but tried to follow the tire tracks in the fresh snow for about 30 minutes before the trail was lost,” an IIO news release reads.

The IIO release notes police received a phone call from a person who reported speaking to the man near McKelvie Road close to Hixon.

“The civilian said the man told him he was hiding from police before departing. The civilian then drove around to look for the vehicle and spotted it on Sleepy Hollow Road but later lost sight of it,” the IIO news release reads.

“The vehicle matched the description of the van police had attempted to stop earlier in the evening.”

Later that night, police received several calls about a male pedestrian on Highway 97. When police arrived to the location around 2:45 a.m., they found the man dead, with a red Caravan near the man.

“The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence, including information from the BC Coroners Service and police records, and determined that the actions of police did not contribute to the death,” the IIO release reads.

“After the unsuccessful traffic stop before midnight on Dec. 7, 2021, police had no contact with the driver of the Caravan before his death. The IIO investigation is now concluded.”

The investigation into the cause of the man’s death by the BC Coroner’s Service continues. The last information released by police described the incident as a possible hit and run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George RCMP.

