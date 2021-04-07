Dog feces was thrown in front of Penticton’s Compass House homeless shelter Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Suzie Green witnessed it and caught the aftermath on camera. (Suzie Green / Facebook)

Penticton business owner apologizes for throwing poop

“I simply snapped after once again finding human feces near my restaurant,” the apology letter reads

The owner of the Penticton White Spot has come forward to apologize for throwing dog feces on the property of Compass House, a homeless shelter just a few doors down from the iconic restaurant.

White Spot franchisee owner Al Mansfield said he “simply snapped after once again finding human feces near my restaurant.”

Tony Laing, CEO of Penticton And District Society for Community Living, that operates Compass House said a staff member witnessed the poop being dumped and that the actions had been caught on camera.

“Many of the issues of homelessness are fixed by having shelters and adequate washrooms,” Laing pointed out.

Business owners and residents in the area have long expressed frustrations about the loitering and crime taking place in and around the Main Street shelter. But Laing said it isn’t the shelter tenants committing crime.

READ MORE: Feces dumped at Penticton homeless shelter

“Residents who have to be in the shelter by 11 p.m. are not the ones committing property crimes in the middle of the night. Residents in the shelter are not the same homeless people sleeping in your doorways when they have a bed in our shelters.”

Here is White Spot owner Al Mansfield’s full letter below:

I am ashamed and embarrassed by my actions at Compass House in Penticton on Tuesday morning and I wanted to come forward to publicly apologize sincerely to Roger Evans and residents for the hurt I caused. I have already had a conversation with Roger and hope to meet with him on Wednesday to further apologize in person and to see how I can begin to make amends.

I also apologize to the people of Penticton for showing such callous disregard for the homeless residents in our community who are often the most vulnerable and disadvantaged through no fault of their own.

I simply snapped after once again finding human feces near my restaurant and showed inexcusable judgment even though I realized immediately that what I had done was wrong.

There is no justification for what I did, and I apologize to the dedicated teams at White Spot restaurants in the Okanagan and elsewhere. They should in no way be judged by my actions. What I did could not be further from the values of White Spot and showed disrespect for all that White Spot has stood for over the past 90 years and for their many loyal guests.

I know that Penticton is facing a homelessness crisis and requires considerable support to create meaningful change, of which I am committed to being a part of.

Sincerely,

Al Mansfield, Penticton White Spot Franchisee

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay beekeeping family urges caution with chemicals after 2 hives poisoned
Next story
Keep your snow tires on until April 30: B.C. transportation ministry

Just Posted

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

The board of trustees of School District No. 74 is waiting for an assessment of the value of the Ashcroft HUB - formerly Ashcroft Elementary School - property, and reports about items that might need remediation, before proceeding with further action on disposal of the property. (Photo credit: Vicci Weller)
SD74 waiting for reports before proceeding with Ashcroft Elementary School disposal

Trustees also want to talk to HUB Society about possible subdivision of property

The Ashcroft Communities in Bloom plant swap will once again be taking place outside 210 Brink Street starting on april 17 and running through May 22. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Calling all gardeners: Ashcroft CiB plant swap coming soon

Plants can be dropped off or picked up between April 17 and May 22

(clockwise from top l) Easter Scavenger Hunt grand prize winners Kendra, Alex, Jackie, Averley, and Ella Frediani. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Scavenger hunt prize draw winners look forward to summer swimming

The Frediani family of Ashcroft won a gift basket including a family pool pass

Seed packets honouring Dr. Bonnie Henry and her mantra ‘Be kind, be calm, be safe’. (Photo credit: Paul Henderson/Black Press)
Seedy Sunday event and outdoor market in Clinton this weekend

Plus a change in venue for the Ashcroft COVID vaccine clinic starting April 26

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Tofino woman apologizes after comparing B.C. mask mandate to residential schools

First Nations Chief Moses Martin, a survivor said ‘I’ll put a mask on any day instead of the experience that I had’

Seven-day rolling average of B.C. COVID-19 cases to April 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. has 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization rises

Vaccination now open to people aged 70 and older

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

With the increased spread of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn citizens against “all travel” to the country. (Frank Gunn/CP)
CDC continues to warn U.S. travellers against ‘all travel to Canada’ due to COVID risk

On Friday, the agency added to its advisory: ‘Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk’

Live concerts could return to venues such as Blue Frog Studios in White Rock by year’s end - provided immunizations make a diference and COVID variants are held in check - according to a recent round table including provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry and reprsentatives of performing arts groups. (Submitted photo)
B.C. performing arts groups could see gradual return of live events

Round table between Dr. Bonnie Henry and arts groups gives rise to cautious optimism

Most Read