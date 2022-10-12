Permanent repairs starting soon on Highway 1 through Canyon

The first train crosses the new controlled, temporary at-grade level crossing of Highway 1 at Tank Hill north of Lytton on Jan. 14, 2022. Permanent repairs to the site, and others along the Fraser Canyon Highway that were damaged in the November 2021 flooding, will begin this fall, with a projected completion date of 2024. (Photo credit: MOTI)

The province has announced that permanent repairs to flood-damaged sections of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon will soon be underway.

The construction work to return the highway to the previous capacity will begin in fall 2022, and is expected to be substantially complete in 2024.

Three contracts for development and early construction work for permanent repairs on sections of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon have been awarded to:

* Eurovia VINCI Team of Companies (ECV Group) for repairs to the Falls Creek Bridge (Jackass Mountain), 55 kilometres south of Spences Bridge;

* Ledcor CMI Ltd. for repairs to the Tank Hill Crossing, 23 kilometres south of Spences Bridge; and

* Kiewit Infrastructure BC ULC for repairs to the Nicomen River Bridge, 19 kilometres south of Spences Bridge.

The projects will be completed through a collaborative construction model where the ministry and contractor work together to complete the design and construction of the project, including sharing risks and incentives.

The highway was closed to all traffic on Nov. 15, 2021 following the atmospheric river that affected almost all the highways in the Southern Interior. Flooding and washouts associated with the November rains damaged 18 sites along the Highway 1 corridor between Hope and Spences Bridge, including two bridges, one CP Rail underpass, two major culverts, and 13 sites with additional washouts.

More than 150 workers using 80 pieces of equipment moved more than 150,000 cubic metres of gravel, rock, and other material to repair and reopen Highway 1 to vehicle traffic between Lytton and Spences Bridge on Jan. 14, 2022. The section from Lytton to Boston Bar was reopened to all traffic on Jan. 24.

At Falls Creek (Jackass Mountain), one of the steepest parts of the Canyon highway, a temporary single-lane bridge was put in place to span a gap where a 70-metre section of the road was sheared off by a landslide. Since then, drivers have had a pilot car service in place to guide them for about four kilometres as they navigate the bridge and the surrounding area.

At Tank Hill, a temporary at-grade crossing of the CP mainline controlled by traffic lights has been in place since January, meaning delays for drivers who have to stop when trains are passing through the area. The Ministry of Transportation has said that the permanent repair to the highway will once again involve grade separation, with the highway either passing beneath the CP line (as before) or above it.

At Nicomen, a temporary single-lane bridge has been in place following damage to the existing highway bridge.

Crews are making considerable progress on Highway 8, with all residents now able to return home. Temporary repairs are still in progress, and have reconnected both ends of the highway, but the road remains closed to the general public, as work is still underway at 10 sites, including five debris flow sites from August 2022.

Highway 8 is expected to reopen to the public before the end of 2022, but drivers are warned that it will look different to the road they are used to. There will be stretches of gravel road, and reduced speed limits throughout the corridor. Drivers will be asked to yield to oncoming traffic over select bridges and refrain from passing.

Early works to repair flood-damaged sections of the Coquihalla (Highway 5) are well underway at three sites: Bottletop Bridges, Juliet Bridges, and Jessica Bridges. Early work on these sections of the Coquihalla is expected to be substantially complete this winter. This work will create temporary four-lane access on the Coquihalla in these areas while the permanent construction is undertaken.

“We have made exceptional progress in restoring our highway networks from November’s storms, and these contract awards are another significant step,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Over the last year, I have witnessed the remarkable dedication of our ministry staff, contractors, Indigenous and municipal leaders, and people from all walks of life who have come together to support the recovery from the unprecedented floods.”

Traffic delays are expected throughout construction on all highway reinstatement projects, including periods of single-lane alternating traffic and short, intermittent full closures.

Advance notice of any traffic disruptions will be provided, and all efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions during peak travel hours. Updates will be available online at www.drivebc.ca.



