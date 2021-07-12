Nanaimo RCMP. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP. (News Bulletin file photo)

Person experiencing homelessness struck intentionally by motorist in Nanaimo

Incident happened Saturday, July 10, on Victoria Avenue

RCMP believe a person experiencing homelessness was intentionally struck by a motorist last night in Nanaimo’s Wellington area.

The incident happened Saturday, July 10, at 9:30 p.m. at Victoria Avenue near 102nd Street, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release. Police say a male victim was pushing a shopping cart along Victoria Road when a black car with several occupants slowed and stopped.

“The victim and those in the vehicle exchanged words and then the driver of the suspect vehicle reportedly sped up and drove over the man, knocking him to the ground,” noted the release. “Witnesses said one of the occupants got out of the car and discharged pepper spray at the victim as he lay on the ground.”

B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics transported the 45-year-old patient to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with serious injuries, and the area was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene.

“This incident is extremely troubling as it appears from all accounts, the victim was targeted for being a marginalized person. Our priority is to find out who is responsible and to ensure this does not happen again,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

No licence plate of the suspect vehicle was noted and witnesses said only that it was a small black car, possibly a GM.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-25532.

READ ALSO: Homicide investigation brings RCMP divers to waters off Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Man arrested after stealing items, waving knife at store employee in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Happy Feet program gathers donated shoes for Nanaimo’s less fortunate


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
Tk’emlúps to release new findings on unmarked graves at former B.C. residential school
Next story
Canada to donate 17.7M doses of AstraZeneca and raise money for global vaccination

Just Posted

Damaged structures and vehicles are seen in Lytton, B.C., Friday, July 9, 2021, after a wildfire destroyed most of the village on June 30. RCMP have set up three security checkpoints around Lytton, B.C., after residents were forced to escape a fast-moving wildfire that destroyed most of the village. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP to provide update soon on investigation into wildfire in Lytton, B.C.

This unidentified dog is looking for her owner following the Lytton fire. (BC SPCA)
UPDATE: SPCA reconnect dog with her owners after Lytton fire

A rail bridge spans the Fraser River as a wildfire burns in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Transport minister orders CN, CP to take new wildfire prevention measures for tracks near Lytton

An untouched archway overlooks the river in Lytton, July 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Babara Roden)
B.C. urged to help rebuild Lytton to prevent great destruction from future fires