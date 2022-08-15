Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub

Surveillance photos released by RCMP

Photos have been released of a man possibly related to a homicide outside of a downtown Kelowna nightclub.

Late at night on Aug. 12, emergency services were called to the scene of a man on the ground in the 200-block of Lawrence Avenue. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Manager ‘heartbroken’ after man dies outside Kelowna nightclub

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying the man in the surveillance image, who is described as Caucasian, between 30 and 40 years old, with either a shaved or bald head, who was wearing a black t-shirt with a red logo and camouflaged pants.

(RCMP/Submitted)

Anyone with information as to the man’s identity are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit Tip Line at 250-470-6236.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of KelownaHomicideRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: Surrey man who drowned in Kelowna marina recovered using underwater camera

Just Posted

A second Ashcroft resident in severe medical distress living within half-a-block of the ambulance station has had to wait nearly 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, and has not survived. (Photo credit: Ashcroft <em>Journal</em> file photo)
No ambulance available for Ashcroft man who collapses from apparent heart attack

Police in Vernon are warning the public about a text-messaging scam currently circulating in the community Friday, April 22, 2022. (File image)
TELUS plans outage for some customers in the Interior, Fraser Valley

(Photo - Rosie Ann Peters/Facebook)
Highway 1 remains closed due to mudslide outside Lytton

The Minaberriet Creek 2 wildfire (at centre with smoke) was discovered on Aug. 6, 800 metres from the original Minaberriet Creek wildfire (burned area at top right) from July 28. (Photo credit: BCWS)
2022 fire season well behind 2021 in terms of hectares burned