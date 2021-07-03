PHOTOS: B.C. wildfires as seen from space

This satellite image provided by European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data (processed by Spacetec) shows a wildfire burning 40 km (about 25 miles) northeast of Pink Mountain in British Columbia. (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data via AP)This satellite image provided by European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data (processed by Spacetec) shows a wildfire burning 40 km (about 25 miles) northeast of Pink Mountain in British Columbia. (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data via AP)
Lytton on July 2, 2021. (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery)Lytton on July 2, 2021. (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery)

Wildfires across B.C. are being detected by satellite images from space.

Copernicus Sentinel-2 captured a wildfire burning 40 kilometres northeast of Pink Mountain in northern B.C. on Friday.

The European Union’s Copernicus program builds on a constellation of satellites that makes a huge number of daily observations – taking advantage of a global network of thousands of land, air and marine-based sensors to create the most detailed pictures of Earth.

Invermere hit with flash-flooding, hail as southern B.C. burns

Currently, an estimated 80,787 hectares of land has been burned by wildfires in B.C. since April, much of which has sparked in the last week.

There have been 611 wildfires in the province, 176 of which are active.

