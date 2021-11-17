PHOTOS: Ministry of Transportation releases images of damage on highways near Hope

Photos from the transportation ministry show the Coquihalla collapse roughly halfway between Hope and Merrritt. (BC Transportation)Photos from the transportation ministry show the Coquihalla collapse roughly halfway between Hope and Merrritt. (BC Transportation)
Photos from the transportation ministry show the Coquihalla collapse roughly halfway between Hope and Merrritt. (BC Transportation)Photos from the transportation ministry show the Coquihalla collapse roughly halfway between Hope and Merrritt. (BC Transportation)

Photos of the damage along two highways have been released by the Ministry of Transportation.

They shared the images on Twitter, focusing on the area known as Juliet on the Coquihalla (Highway 5), at Exit 202, as well as an area of Highway 3 between Taylor Mill Road and Old Hedley Road.

Both areas are still under assessment with no estimated time of re-opening. The images show a wide range of damage, from edges of the roads washed away, to areas that are completely gone.

One portion of the Juliet bridge has fallen into the waterway below it.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Abbotsford from above after destructive flooding

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC FloodBreaking NewsfloodingSevere weather

Previous story
Empty shelves, higher prices expected as B.C. floods disrupt supply chains
Next story
VIDEO: Dozens of RVs engulfed in flames in the middle of Abbotsford flood zone

Just Posted

Flood waters cover Highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency amid devastating floods, landslides

The TNRD has issued an evacuation order for 37 properties along Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Evacuation order issued for 37 properties along Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)
Lower Mainland woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search for others ongoing

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for areas between 16 Mile and Kanaka Bar due to heavy rainfall. (Photo credit: TNRD)
UPDATE: TNRD declares state of local emergency in Beautiful Nicola Valley-South