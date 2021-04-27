PHOTOS: Sinkhole at VJH intersection closes Highway 97 in Vernon

Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos) Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos) Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos) Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos) Mud, water and debris are flowing down Highway 97 at Vernon’s south entrance after a large sinkhole appeared on 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection with Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Tuesday morning, April 27. The highway was closed in both directions as crews worked on the hole. (Kerry Hutter photos) Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos)

Traffic is being re-routed through the City of Vernon Tuesday morning, April 27, after a sinkhole appeared around midnight on the city’s Hospital Hill, 32nd Street, at 21st Avenue.

It’s also the intersection with Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Traffic is closed in both directions as of this writing at 12:45 a.m. as crews work on the hole.

RCMP and traffic control are on-scene.

It’s the second time in four years a sinkhole has closed Highway 97 on 32nd Street near VJH and Polson Park. The last was on May 30, 2017.

More to come…

