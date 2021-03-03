A member of the Robertson family is looking to make repairs to the picture frame at Robertson Square (between ‘doors’ at right) and find a better photograph to display there. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Picture perfect: change proposed for Clinton’s Robertson Square

Council looking at ways to facilitate finding a new photograph for display

All members of Clinton council were present for the meeting on Feb. 24, which began at 7 p.m.

Invasive plant program

Jamie Vieira gave a presentation about the TNRD’s Invasive Plant Program, which has previously been confined to, and funded by, the 10 electoral areas (EAs) within the TNRD. The program gives EA residents an opportunity to take advantage of the program’s services, including rebates on money spent combating invasive plants, access to invasive plant control methods and equipment, private land consultations, and more. The 11 municipal governments within the TNRD are now being offered access to the program, at an annual cost determined by population size. The Village of Clinton’s annual fee would be $5,000, and if the village opted in the service would start in 2022.

Vieira outlined the benefits to municipalities of joining the program, noting that invasive plants do not respect municipal boundaries and are a region-wide issue. He added that municipal residents and staff often come to the TNRD asking questions about invasive plants and what can be done about them. “Benefits to the village would be having a stable, long-term invasive plant program within your boundaries, increased support for municipal staff in managing invasive plants on public land like within your parks, enhanced coordination region-wide, and increased education and outreach programs within the municipality.”

Council will consider the request at an upcoming meeting.

Assisted Living Society

A motion regarding use of the council chambers by the Clinton and District Assisted Living Society for monthly meetings was approved. The society has been meeting via Zoom, but in the run-up to the projected opening of the assisted living facility in September 2021 would like to resume small, in-person meetings in chambers.

There was a brief discussion about making sure the size of the meeting did not contravene any provincial health orders, and that the society be responsible for ensuring the chambers were cleaned according to COVID-19 regulations.

Robertson Square

The South Cariboo Historical Museum Society requested use of one of the rooms in the village office in order to do research in the archives housed in the building’s basement. The museum has received a request from a member of the Robertson family to repair the picture frame in Robertson Square and replace the picture with something from the museum’s archives.

Society volunteers plan to do research in the archives to find an appropriate picture, but there is no room to do so in the archives themselves, which prompted the request for an alternative space so materials do not have to be removed from the building. They also requested use of a filing cabinet,

The request prompted a lengthy discussion, with council noting the lack of vacant office space in the building, and the potential to tie up the one room available, which can be rented to members of the public. Staff were directed to investigate what space might be available and report back.

Council also passed a motion to direct staff to coordinate the efforts of changing the photo with the society and public works.

Housing Needs Assessment

Council approved the Housing Needs Assessment report that was developed for the Village of Clinton, and which was the subject of a major presentation at the Feb. 10 council meeting.

The meeting went into closed session at 7:51 p.m.

All minutes and agendas for Clinton council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at https://village.clinton.bc.ca/. Meetings normally take place on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, and begin at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 10.


