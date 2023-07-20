A large wildfire burns this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wilfire

A large wildfire burns this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wilfire

Pilot dead after B.C.-based helicopter crashes battling wildfire in Alberta

Investigators are en route to the scene in a remote area northeast of Peace River, Alberta

A helicopter involved in firefighting operations has crashed in northwestern Alberta, killing a pilot.

Todd Loewen, Alberta’s forestry minister,offered condolences to the pilot’s family, friends and colleagues on Thursday.

“Today’s tragic news is a reminder that the heroes who put their lives on the line to protect us are men and women like you and me. They have families, friends, hopes and dreams,” he said in a written statement.

“While we mourn a life lost in the line of duty, Alberta’s brave first responders continue to put themselves in danger every day to protect Alberta families.”

Transportation Safety Board spokesman Chris Krepski said two investigators are en route to the scene in a remote area northeast of Peace River, Alta.

“They will be on site later today to begin gathering information and assessing the occurrence,” he said.

Krepski said an emergency locator transmitter signal was received Wednesday at about 6 p.m. He said the downed aircraft is currently in a marshy area near Haig Lake, roughly 140 kilometres northeast of Peace River.

He said it was operated by Valhalla Helicopters, based in West Kelowna, B.C., which declined to comment.

Krepski said there was one person on board. RCMP were not immediately available to comment.

As of Thursday morning, Alberta had 117 active wildfires, 17 of which were considered out of control.

READ ALSO: Condolences pour in after firefighter, 19, dies battling blaze near Revelstoke

bcwildfireHelicopter crash

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smiling castaway and ‘braver’ dog return after months adrift on the Pacific

Just Posted

The next few days are going to be a hot one for Lytton and the Fraser Canyon-South, and Fraser Health wants people to be cautious of heat illness. (File photo)
Heat warning issued for Fraser Canyon-South including Lytton for next three days

Eliguk Lake Lodge owner Arön Toland has been fighting the Gatcho Lake fire solo for the last five days. He sent this photo to his wife Jennifer who evacuated with their four dogs to Fort St. James. (Arön Toland photo)
West Chilcotin lodge owner continues to battle Gatcho Lake wildfire

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

The Greer Creek Falls Recreation Site is a backcountry favourite in the central interior, south of Vanderhoof - just one of many valued wilderness sites caught up in the current network of forest fires. (Donald Weaver photo)
Weather helping slow Quesnel fires