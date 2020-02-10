Pipeline protesters in court after RCMP enforce court injunction in northern B.C.

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

The Supreme Court room in Smithers. At a Feb. 10 hearing in Smithers a number of those who were arrested over the weekend were ordered by the presiding judge to abide by a Dec. 31 interlocutory injunction which explicitly states individuals are not to restrain CGL workers from accessing relevant checkpoints along the remote Morice West Forest Service road near Houston, B.C. (Photo courtesy: courthouses.co)

At least eight individuals arrested during the RCMP enforcement of a B.C. Supreme Court interlocutory injunction had their day in court today.

At a Feb. 10 hearing in Smithers a number of those who were arrested over the weekend were ordered by the presiding judge to abide by a Dec. 31 interlocutory injunction which explicitly states individuals are not to restrain CGL workers from accessing relevant checkpoints along the remote Morice West Forest Service road near Houston, B.C.

A next court appearance has been set for April 21.

Speaking to supporters in the courthouse this afternoon, Gidimt’en spokesperson Sleydo’ (Molly Wickham) said those arrested were invited guests on Gidimt’en territory.

“Everybody who was removed from Gidimt’en territory was removed illegally from the territory,” Wickham said.

Cheers erupted in the hallway when Wickham announced that after filling out some paperwork at the courthouse they would be released.

She added that people who were arrested did not have to sign any sort of form which would not permit them onto Gidimt’en territory.

As of a Feb. 9 press release the RCMP said at least six more arrested individuals have yet to be transported to the RCMP detachment.

At least 21 have been arrested following four straight days of RCMP enforcement of the interlocutory injunction.

In a Feb. 9 press release the RCMP say that eight individuals appeared in court, however Wickham told The Interior News there were 14 individuals appearing in court today.

The Interior News has reached out to the RCMP for clarification.



