Planned power outage in Ashcroft in early morning of Sept. 5

A third stepping stone workshop — hosted by the Spences Bridge Community Club with funding from a New Horizons for Seniors grant — was held last week, with several people taking part to create their own decorative stones. (from l) Illana Fortin, Paulet Rice, Dorothy Miller, Selena Kerr, Marg Oram, Carol Madden, Dorothy Boragno, and (centre front) Gail Neidig. Stormy — Carol’s dog — is also pictured, but did not take an active part in the workshop. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Planned power outage

BC Hydro has scheduled a planned power outage that will impact all of Ashcroft, the area around Ashcroft, and small portions of Cache Creek and Spences Bridge. The outage will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and is scheduled to be over at 6 a.m. on the 5th. BC Hydro notes that the outage could be cancelled without notice due to a variety of conditions.

Before the outage begins, turn off electric heaters and major appliances, and unplug sensitive electronics to protect them from damage. If you rely on electric medical equipment, have a plan to maintain use.

For a full list of the affected areas, go to https://bit.ly/3luwm70.

Flooding assistance deadline

The deadline to apply for financial assistance from the Province of B.C. is Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Eligible applicants are individuals, small businesses, farms, and charitable organizations in Cache Creek and TNRD Electoral Area “I” who need financial assistance to restore uninsurable losses that are essential to their home, livelihood, or community service as a result of the flooding that occurred from April 27 to May 16, 2023.

To apply, email DFA.private@gov.bc.ca or call 1-888-257-4777. Anyone who needs support in applying, or who has any questions or concerns about the application process, can contact the Village of Cache Creek at recovery@cachecreek.ca.

Loon Lake barbecue and more

There will be a horseshoe tournament, indoor pickleball, and a barbecue at the Loon Lake Community Hall on Sunday, Sept. 3. Organizers are looking for an approximate number of attendees for the food order, and reservations are suggested for those wanting to take part in pickleball; send a private message via Facebook to Loon Lake Community.

Desert Daze

Get ready for The Best Little Fest in the West, which is coming to Spences Bridge on Friday, Sept. 8 (gates open at 2 p.m.) and Saturday, Aug. 9 (gates open at 8:30 a.m.) with two days of fantastic music, workshops, demos, kids’ activities, great food, the popular Bighorn Lounge, and more.

Among the musical acts taking the stage are The Dire Heart, Richie and the Fendermen, Margit Sky Project, the Company B Jazz Band, and Jenny and the Gents. Final sets on both days start at 9:30 p.m., and those who don’t want to miss out on any of the action can camp overnight at the site.

Full weekend admission is $60; you can also opt to go on Friday only, Saturday only, or Saturday evening only. Can’t make it to the festival? Support Desert Daze by purchasing tickets to their raffle; first prize is a two-person, two-night all-inclusive package at Sundance Guest Ranch worth $1,600. Tickets are $2 each (three for $5, or 12 for $20), and e-transfers are accepted. For more info, visit the Desert Daze Music Festival Facebook page or https://desertdaze.ca/.

Ashcroft Fall Fair

The Ashcroft Fall Fair will be taking place at the Drylands Arena from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. There will be food trailers and local vendors, and entertainment from the Golden Spike Can Can Dancers and the Kamloops Old Time Fiddlers, as well as music throughout the event courtesy of DJ Tom Moe and Rolling Thunder Revue. Kiki the Eco Elf will be there all day, and Cedar Axe Throwing will be set up to teach the finer points of axe throwing and let people have a go themselves.

There are also more than 300 categories of Fall Fair entries (and prizes and ribbons to be won in all of them), from fruit, vegetables, flowers, and plants to baking, preserves, sewing and quilting, art and photography, Indigenous arts, and more. Entries are open to all, with special categories for those aged 8 and under, 9 to 13, and 14 to 18. Entries must be brought to the Drylands Arena between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9; entries, prize winnings, and ribbons can be picked up from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 10.

You can pick up a full Fall Fair entry booklet — which contains a complete listing of all the categories and entry guidelines — at the Clinton, Cache Creek, and Ashcroft libraries and at the Cache Creek Visitor Centre. The booklet, and full details about the fair, is also available online at www.ashcroftfallfair.ca.

September playgroups

Ashcroft Early Years Provider will be holding drop-in playgroups for kids aged 0 to 5 years on Fridays in September starting on the 1st, and on Monday, Sept. 11 and Monday, Sept. 25. The sessions are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at local parks (check the Ashcroft Early Years Provider Facebook page for details), and will feature free, fun games and activities along with healthy snacks.

Interior Savings offers emergency relief loans

Interior Savings has launched a Wildfire Emergency Relief Loan for impacted members. Understanding the immediate need for insurance deductibles, temporary housing, childcare, or other essential necessities, IS is offering a low-interest, 12-month loan for up to $10,000, which includes zero interest for the first 90 days.

The Emergency Relief Loan is available for all members impacted by the wildfires no matter where they may reside in B.C. through Sept. 18. Members can visit www.interiorsavings.com, visit any branch, or call 1-855-220-2580 to learn more and apply.

