Plein Air paint-out returns to Ashcroft with art show and sale

Daniel Collett and Marina Papais admire some of the works on display at the Plein Air Paint-out wet art show and sale in Ashcroft in 2017. The event is returning to town on the weekend of Sept. 15. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Calling all artists

The popular Plein Air Paint-out, hosted by the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society, is returning to Ashcroft over the weekend of Sept. 15. The last paint-out was in 2019, and in the past the event has attracted artists from around B.C. who are thrilled to be able to paint en plein air — create paintings outdoors rather than in a studio — using the spectacular natural beauty of Ashcroft and the surrounding area as a subject.

The event is open to all artists, whether they come from near or far. The cost to take part is $100, which includes a wine and cheese reception on Friday, Sept. 15, dinner on Sept. 16, and lunch on Sept. 17, as well as tea, coffee, and treats throughout the event.

The public is invited to attend the Wet Paint Art Show and Sale on the final day, see what the artists have created, and perhaps go home with an original artwork (just don’t smudge it). The show and sale takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Ashcroft HUB.

For more information, email windingriversarts@gmail.com. You can register online at https://bit.ly/3sthwUb.

MK Ballet

Registration is now open for MK Ballet’s 2023/24 season. Based in Ashcroft, MK Ballet offers ballet lessons for anyone aged 3 and older, and classes for the new season start on Sept. 13.

To register, go to www.mk-ballet.ca.

Dance classes in Savona

Starting in October, Lovett Dance will be offering dance classes to dancers aged two and older at the Savona Community Hall (6648 Tingley Street). Registration is now open, and classes run every Tuesday night from October to the middle of December.

To find more information, visit the Lovett Dance Facebook page or head to their website at www.lovettdance.com.

Lions bingo

The Ashcroft and District Lions Club will be holding their next bingo night on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Cache Creek Community Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and bingo action starts at 6:30 p.m. The Toonie Pot will be whatever is collected on the night, as it has been won for three bingos in a row.

Come on out and support the Lions, as monies raised at the bingo go back into the community to support a variety of organizations.

Equality Project Harvest Tea fundraiser

The Equality Project in Cache Creek will be hosting a Harvest Tea fundraising event on Sept. 16, to help them recover from the damage to their clubhouse during this year’s flooding.

They are looking for donations of items that can be used for a silent auction, and are also looking for volunteers who can help them make the event a success. For more information, call (250) 457-6485 or email info@theequalityproject.ca.

Savona Harvest Festival

The Savona Community Association is hosting its second annual Harvest Festival and Craft Market on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Savona boat launch and park, and is looking for vendors.

Spots are available at a cost of $5 each, and are available for anyone who wants to sell produce, baked goods, and crafts of all sorts. Anyone interested in taking part can contact Barb Gale at (250) 570-8579 or email barbhappy@hotmail.com.

School’s Out at the HUB

The Ashcroft HUB will be running an after-school program for kids aged 5 to 12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Sept. 20, with sessions running from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesdays from Sept. 20 to Oct. 25, kids will be able to explore STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and math) through different activities, while on Thursdays from Sept. 21 to Oct. 26 kids can enjoy a wide range of activities, including food prep, art, crafts, and physical activity. Then, on Wednesdays from Nov. 8 to Dec. 13, kids can explore Christmas and winter holidays around the world through food, activities, and crafts, while on Thursdays from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14 they can once more enjoy arts, crafts, food prep, and more. Light snacks will be provided.

The cost is $30 per child per session, and space is limited. You can register online at https://bit.ly/3ProhPG, and get more information (and register) by contacting the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Spences Bridge Community Club AGM

All residents are invited to come out to the SBCC AGM on Sept. 27 at Clemes Hall starting at 7 p.m. Learn more about what the club does, and consider getting involved in making great things happen in the Bridge.

Black Powder Rendezvous

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association is once again hosting its Black Powder Rendezvous on the weekend of Oct. 5. The three-day event sees 35 to 50 shooters from around B.C. compete outdoors in a variety of shooting disciplines using 19th-century black powder firearms; there are also archery and hawk and knife events.

Black Powder director Ken Brown is looking for donations from businesses and organizations in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek area, to be awarded to competitors. No donation is too small, and they will help make the event a successful one. If you would like to donate a prize, contact Brown at (250) 453-9415 (evenings preferred).

Hockey referees wanted

Ashcroft Minor Hockey is looking for officials for the 2023/24 season. These are paid positions, and anyone who will be aged 12 or older by December 2023 is eligible (officials aged 12 to 15 can referee U7 and U9 games).

There will be a referee training clinic on Saturday, Oct 21 at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the mezzanine room, 1 to 3 p.m. on-ice). If you, or someone you know, is interested in learning more, email, phone, or text Kassey Buckland at kassey_ervin@hotmail.com or (250) 457-3286.

Neighbourhood Small Grants

Applications for Neighbourhood Small Grants in the Thompson and Cariboo areas are now open, and will be accepted until Oct. 12 (as long as funds are still available).

Neighbourhood Small Grants is a grassroots program that connects and celebrates neighbourhoods and communities. Grants are given to anyone with an idea that contributes to their community. No experience is necessary, and the application process is quick and simple. Grants of up to $500 are awarded to individuals who plan and host projects, which must be completed by March 15, 2024.

For more information about the grants, email coordinator Yunuen Perez-Vertti at yperezvertti@anhbc.org.

