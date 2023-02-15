Avatar Director James Cameron and Kirk Krack. (submitted photo0

PODCAST: B.C.’s Kirk Krack taught free diving to AVATAR 2 actors

TODAY IN B.C.: Diver has worked all over the world training Tom Cruise, Tiger Woods, Military and more

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Kirk Krack has spent the last five and a half years working with James Cameron on Avatar 2, ‘The Way of Water’ teaching actors and crew free diving.

How does a kid from the prairies make it to the set of one of the world’s biggest movies teaching diving?

‘Yeah, It’s funny, everyone wants to know that, right? When I explain where I’m from, Saskatchewan, I always explain it to my American friends, it’s the land where you watch your dog run away for three days’.

Krack’s parents gave the 14-year-old lifeguard, scuba lessons for his birthday and the rest is history.

Having trained athletes like Tiger Woods, Military teams and actors and production people, Krack remains a strong supporter of the environment, having worked on the award-winning documentary, ‘The Cove’.

‘We were trying to shoot this documentary about the health and the state of the oceans and the pressure they’re under and what we need to mitigate disasters for it, then we found this slaughter of dolphins that was still going on’.

Krack is rejoining the Oceanic Preservation Society working on a multi-year project, four to six expeditions a year around the world which will take the next two to three years.

The diver talks to host Peter McCully about working with Tom Cruise and stunt doubling as ‘Batman’.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: SS Pacific shipwreck from the B.C. gold rush found

LISTEN: Dr. David Suzuki will retire this year as host of the ‘Nature of Things’.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province’s average snow pack continues to be well below normal

Just Posted

A map of snow basin indices from the River Forecast Centre shows that most regions of the province continue to be below the average for this time of year. (Photo credit: River Forecast Centre)
Province’s average snow pack continues to be well below normal

A photo provided by Avalanche Canada shows the area near Tatla Lake, B.C. where two skiers were killed in an avalanche Feb. 11. (Avalanche Canada)
2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche in B.C.’s Chilcotin

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Ebola response trainees don full PPE required for exposure to highly infectious diseases during training in Kenya. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Interior nurse practitioner assists African nations with Ebola response