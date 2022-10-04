The Burden Family. (HAVAN Photo)

PODCAST: Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation

TODAY IN B.C.: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ debuts

‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, a podcast produced by the Homebuilders Association of Vancouver (HAVAN) joins the ‘Today in BC’ Black Press Media family of podcasts.

Host Jennifer-Lee Gunson invites you to ‘Meet the Burdens’.

“This is not a makeover like you might see on reality TV,” said Gunson. “We’re talking real life, a real renovation. Looking to live in the basement with two young children while the upper floors of their 1912 heritage home are fully gutted back to the studs.”

Listeners will get to know the Burden family and hear about their decision and choices made to renovate their forever home.

“So much of this is about relationships and communication,” said Justin Burden, homeowner. “You’re going to be dealing with people for five, six months, during the construction phase, and many months leading up to that. You have to have trust in people. A good rapport. We felt that right away with Cara and Alex. That really put us at ease.”

Working with Triple Dot Design and Level One Construction, the project offers lessons for any homeowner looking to renovate.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

