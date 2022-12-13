Matt Senf of Sasen Homes. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Nailing It Down: Home Building Budgets

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

More than just an inspiration board, ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ features HAVAN’s homebuilding experts sharing behind-the-walls knowledge, in plain language, on design, build, and renovation industry best practices to help homeowners build it right, the first time.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, Matt Senf of Sasen Homes offers planning strategies to help you manage your home building budget.

Budget is not a scary word if you know how to nail down the details with your builder in advance.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and BC Hydro.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Williams Lake man driving first-of-its-kind adaptive van in Canada
Next story
Inside Sick Kids: An overworked emergency department prepares for a new surge

Just Posted

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

The Cache Creek pool has not been open since the 2019 season, and council has asked for a study to determine the cost of the work needed to get the pool up and running for 2023. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Consultant to determine cost of reopening Cache Creek pool

Ashcroft Home Hardware’s Logan Spence with the Giving Tree, which will be set up until Dec. 14 with gift ideas for area kids and seniors. (photo credit: Barbara Roden)
‘Giving Tree’ makes Christmas brighter for kids and seniors

Deb Arnott is one of 15 British Columbians who will be receiving the B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship for their dedication and service to their communities. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Cache Creek’s Deb Arnott awarded BC’s Medal of Good Citizenship