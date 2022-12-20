Joshua Young of Maestro Development. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Nuts & Bolts: Pre-Design Planning (Building Your Dream Team)

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, With so many experts available, Joshua Young of Maestro Development unravels the mystery of who you need on your team, noting their expertise to build a high-performance home.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
B.C. naturopath banned from selling fecal transplants to ‘treat autism’
Next story
Agreement to purchase ranch reunites First Nation in Cariboo with traditional lands

Just Posted

Members of Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation (SXFN) are celebrating the return of lands back to the community as part of treaty negotiations. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Agreement to purchase ranch reunites First Nation in Cariboo with traditional lands

Ashcroft Hospital and Health site, (Journal files)
Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre closed on Dec. 18

A Healing and Hope service will take place at St. Alban’s Anglican Church, Ashcroft at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21, and all are welcome. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Healing and Hope service at St. Alban’s Church, Ashcroft on Dec. 21

Max William captured a pictured of his thermometer at Chilanko Forks, in the Chilcotin Dec. 19 at 4 a.m. (Max William photo)
Temperatures plunge in Chilcotin, -47C at Puntzi Mountain