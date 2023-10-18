Stephen Fearing of Blackie and the Rodeo Kings. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: Stephen Fearing brings new music from Blackie and the Rodeo Kings

TODAY IN B.C.: ‘O Glory’ latest album from Fearing, Tom Wilson and Colin Linden

Host Peter McCully chats with Stephen Fearing, the singer-songwriter who has enjoyed both a successful solo career and member of ‘Blackie and the Rodeo Kings’ for more than 25 years.

“Whenever we get back together, it’s right back where we left off,” said Fearing. “And that’s remarkable after 27 years. We’ve been through divorces and rehab and death, and we’ve watched each other grow old and lose family members and we’ve lost band members. We’ve been through a lot and it’s still there. It’s still very strong. And each one of us at this point cherishes it, I think is probably the right word.”

Fearing discusses the band’s unique sound, a blend of different styles brought together by the individual strengths of the three vocalists in the band, Fearing, Tom Wilson and Colin Linden, and their ability to authentically cover a wide range of musical genres, from folk to blues to rock, all while maintaining their own distinctive style.

The episode explores their collaborative albums, Kings and Queens and Kings and Kings, where the band worked with a diverse lineup of artists, including Emmylou Harris and Vince Gill.

The podcast features the song ‘O Glory, lost those blues again’, from their latest album, Oh Glory, which was recorded remotely during the pandemic. Fearing discusses the challenges of remote recording and the unique dynamics that allowed them to continue making music despite physical distance.

“There is a sense of being in motion that suddenly was curtailed, and it forces one to sit and reflect and think there’s nothing else to do,” said Fearing. “It’s the job ahead of you is to sit still and learn how to do that and be at peace with yourself. There are songs on the album that directly reflect that. I do think of it as a kind of spiritual feeling.”

Additionally, the conversation touches on Fearing’s experiences living in various regions, including Ireland, Ontario, Victoria and Halifax, and how each place has contributed to his perspective as a songwriter. He expresses his love for travel and how it has influenced his creative journey.

