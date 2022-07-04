Poilievre continues to lead polls 2 months out from Conservative leadership race vote

Candidates, left to right, Leslyn Lewis, Roman Baber, Jean Charest, Scott Aitchison, Patrick Brown, and Pierre Poilievre pose on stage following the Conservative Party of Canada English leadership debate in Edmonton, on May 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A little more than two months away from Conservative party voters choosing their new leader, Pierre Poilievre continues to comfortably lead polls, although less so in B.C.

The latest mid-June rundown from Leger shows out of 1,528 Canadians, 18 per cent believe Poilievre is the right man for the job. The number of people in favour of him drops to 13 per cent when constrained to B.C., compared to 26 per cent in Manitoba/Saskatchewan and 27 per cent in Alberta.

Once limited to Conservative party voters only (389 polled), Poilievre’s approval leaps to 44 per cent. The other five potential new leaders fall significantly lower, with Jean Charest receiving 14 per cent of support, Patrick Brown receiving four per cent, Leslyn Lewis receiving three per cent, Roman Baber receiving two per cent and Scott Aitchison claiming one per cent. Of the remaining polled voters, eight per cent said “none of these people,” and 23 per cent said “I don’t know.”

Including non-Conservative party voters as well, in B.C. the “none of these people” and “I don’t know” responses jump to 24 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively. The Leger poll doesn’t show results for Conservative party voters solely in B.C.

The leadership vote is set to take place on Sept. 10. These are the top four candidates:

Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The 43-year-old is a Calgary-born MP for the Ottawa-area and the Conservative party’s finance critic. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in international relations and commerce from the University of Calgary before entering into his political career.

Poilievre was the first to throw his hat into the ring after Erin O’Toole announced his departure, and has since campaigned on a platform of personal freedom and limited government. His message has garnered large crowds around the country.

Poilievre has been especially vocal about the COVID-19 pandemic, calling government mandates “unscientific,” tabling a bill to ban vaccine requirements, and strongly supporting the convoy of protesters who occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks.

He has also spoken at length about his plan to increase the number of homes being built, ban overseas oil, require universities to uphold his understanding of free speech to be eligible for federal grants, scrap the carbon tax and increase resource extraction.

He lives in the Eastern Ontario village of Greely with his wife Anaida and their children Valentina and Cruz.

Jean Charest

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Jean Charest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The 64-year-old former premier of Quebec hails from Sherbrooke and has been in the federal political ring since 1984. Then 28 years old, Charest won his hometown riding seat for the Progressive Conservatives, and went on to serve as the minister for the environment, state of youth, and industry, as well as deputy prime minister.

He served as the leader of the now-defunct PC Party in the mid-1990s before switching to lead the Quebec Liberal Party to three victories during the early 2000s. In 2012, Charest lost to the Parti Québécois and exited politics to consult at the law firm McCarthy Tétrault.

Charest is considered a more moderate option out of the six leadership hopefuls, having included a conservative climate change plan in his campaign, and promised to address things like childcare. He also described himself as pro-choice in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

He’s been criticized by his fellow candidates for his work advising Huawei in Canada’s 5G rollout.

Charest is a father of three and lives in Montreal with his partner Michèle Dionne.

Patrick Brown

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Patrick Brown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Born in Toronto, the 44-year-old has served as the mayor of Brampton since 2018. He holds a law degree from the University of Windsor and has been involved in Conservative Party politics since serving as president of their youth federation from 1998 to 2002.

From there, he continued on to become vice president of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario and a Barrie city councillor. He first ran in a federal election for the Barrie riding in 2004 and lost, but ran again in 2006 and won.

Brown was elected leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party in 2015 before resigning in 2018 when allegations of sexual misconduct by two women were made against him. He was kicked out of caucus and turned to Brampton politics where he was elected as mayor. Brown has denied the allegations and settled a defamation case with CTV News over their reporting of the story in March.

He has campaigned on promises to rebuild bridges burnt by past Conservative leaders, particularly with marginalized communities, and fight for religious freedoms.

He lives in Brampton with his partner Genevieve Gualtieri, son Theo and daughter Savannah.

Leslyn Lewis

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Born in Jamaica, the 51-year-old moved to Ontario at a young age and now works as a lawyer and serves as MP for the Haldimand—Norfolk riding. She made history in 2020 when she became the first Black woman to run for Conservative leadership, although she fell shy of winning then at third place.

She has a Bachelor of Arts, Master of Environmental Studies with a concentration in business and a PhD in international law from Osgoode Hall Law School. She worked on Bay Street in Toronto and owned a small business before first trying out federal politics in 2015.

She lost then after being thrown into the pool last minute when a video of the original candidate showing him urinating into a cup while working in someone’s home surfaced online. She won the Haldimand—Norfolk riding in 2021.

Lewis’ campaign promises to unify Canada in “the spirit of love and togetherness.” She has plans to defund the CBC, strengthen border security and build more homes. She has been vocally pro-life, and opposes the decriminalization of drugs.

The mother of two lives in Dunnville, Ont. with her family.

-With files from The Canadian Press

