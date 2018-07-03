Drivers are encouraged to find a safe way home if they’ve been drinking.

Police are stepping up CounterAttack roadblocks now that summer is here. Photo: ICBC.

Starting on the Canada Day long weekend, police are stepping up their enforcement of impaired drivers at CounterAttack roadchecks across the province.

Every year in B.C., 65 people die in crashes involving impaired driving, with an average of 22 people killed in the Southern Interior killed in impaired-related crashes every year. That’s why ICBC and police are urging drivers to plan ahead for a safe ride home whenever your summer activities involve alcohol.

“Driving while impaired or riding with someone who is impaired is never worth the risk,” says Chief Constable Neil Dubord, Chair of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee.

“Not only do you risk killing yourself or someone else, but the trauma and financial costs of a crash or arrest are significant and can last a lifetime. Police are out on B.C. roads looking for impaired drivers at CounterAttack roadchecks this summer.”

While much progress has been made, impaired driving remains the leading cause of criminal death in Canada, and in the top three contributing factors for fatal crashes in B.C. With many options available—such as arranging a designated driver—there’s no excuse to drive impaired.

“Everyone has a role to play to make B.C. roads safer, and we’ll continue to invest in road safety to help reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities,” says Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s acting vice-president responsible for road safety. “If your summer activities involve alcohol, leave your car at home and plan ahead for a safe ride home.”

If you’re hosting a celebration this summer and plan to serve alcohol, get an ICBC special event permit kit for free at http://bit.ly/2jagDt9. It’s also available when you apply for an event liquor permit on bcliquorstores.com. The kits includes items to encourage designated drivers to stay sober and for guests to find a safe ride home.

ICBC supports two impaired driving education campaigns every year, as well as funding for CounterAttack enhanced police enforcement.

“We continue to support enhanced enforcement programs like CounterAttack that identify and remove from the wheel those who put other road users in danger,” says Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Drivers should know that tough, immediate sanctions for alcohol- and drug-affected driving remain in place and will only get tougher with the federal legalization of non-medical cannabis later this year.”



