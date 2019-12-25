Police call survival of crash victim “a Christmas miracle”

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

The SUV resembled “a crushed pop can,” said one witness.

Police are amazed that a woman whose car veered off Highway 3 on Christmas Eve survived with only minor injuries.

“If you believe in Christmas miracles, this was one of them,” said RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. on December 24, approximately 30 km east of Princeton B.C.

A 61-year-old woman lost control of her SUV, and it plunged approximately 60 feet down an embankment towards the Similkameen River.

The vehicle reached a ridge “and it flew in the air and hit a tree 15 feet up,” said Hughes. It then dropped to the ground, landing beside a large boulder.

A witness at the scene described the car as looking like “a crushed pop can.”

The woman managed to crawl from the wreckage, where she was cared for by passersby before emergency services arrived.

She was removed from the scene by Princeton Highway Rescue volunteers and transported to Princeton General Hospital.

Hughes said later in the evening the victim was laughing and joking from her hospital bed, and had suffered only minor injuries.

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.