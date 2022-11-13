The scene outside a North Vancouver townhouse complex on the evening of Nov. 12, 2022, after a woman was fatally shot by RCMP officers. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

The scene outside a North Vancouver townhouse complex on the evening of Nov. 12, 2022, after a woman was fatally shot by RCMP officers. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

Police fatally shoot woman during North Vancouver weapons call

Woman reportedly threatened to harm someone, attempted to break-in residence before police arrived

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after North Vancouver Mounties shot and killed a woman during a weapons and break-in call Saturday evening (Nov. 12).

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says officers were called to a townhouse complex in the 3700-block of Hamber Place at about 7:30 p.m. A woman had reportedly threatened to hurt someone with a weapon there. The same woman was also believed to have been trying to break into a nearby home.

The IIO says “an interaction followed” and police fired shots at 7:45 p.m. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigations office hasn’t provided any further details, but will be looking into whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the RCMP officers. The IIO investigates all officer-involved incidents that results in serious harm or death in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

north vancouverpolice shooting

Previous story
Highway 8 reopened to public nearly one year after flood damage
Next story
Pro B.C. rugby player suffers traumatic brain injury in car crash abroad

Just Posted

(from l) Ashcroft and District Lions Club members Sue Peters, Gordon Daly, Darlene Daly, and Vivian Edwards (with Hamper Committee chair Esther Lang, second from r) help out with the 2020 Christmas hampers. This year’s hampers will be distributed on Dec. 17. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Christmas hamper program getting underway for another year

Butterfly mural at the Ashcroft HUB, October 2021. Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB
Mural project aims to help people heal through creating art

Aerial view of the temporary bridge at Site 10A on Highway 8, 14km east of Spences Bridge. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Highway 8 reopened to public nearly one year after flood damage

CFMA Radio in Cache Creek is now back on the air with new equipment, and broadcasting into Ashcroft as well on 89.5 FM. (Photo credit: Gary Winslow)
Cache Creek radio station back on the air with new equipment