Police have ‘person of interest’ in Sooke murder probe

Parties involved known to each other, police say

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide on Sunday in Sooke.

Sooke RCMP were called to a Throup Road residence just after 1 p.m. after the body of a man was discovered.

Initial evidence gathered at the scene led investigators to believe that foul play was involved, West Shore RCMP Cpl. Alex Berube said in a media release.

A person of interest was identified and arrested at the scene.

Due to certain factors pertaining to the case, police cannot release at this time, the person has since been released from custody pending further investigation.

“Parties in the altercation are known to each other,” said Berube, a spokesperson for the BC RCMP. “VIIMCU investigators are in the area completing priority tasks, and are working closely with the support of Sooke RCMP.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public,” Berube said.

As the investigation is in its early stages, no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

